National campaign to tackle adult literacy launched in Qonce

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Nearly four-million adults in SA are illiterate and, to address this, higher education and training deputy minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe has launched the National Adult Literacy for Empowerment Campaign 2026-2030 in Qonce.

The campaign is a nationwide initiative led by the department of higher education and training in partnership with the Mining Qualifications Authority, Old Mutual, Services Seta, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and other strategic partners.

It aims to equip participants with literacy, numeracy, digital, financial, entrepreneurial and civic skills, with a strong focus on rural, mining and marginalised communities, particularly in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West.

The Dispatch has previously reported extensively on the province’s literacy crisis, including schoolchildren in grade 4 being unable to read for meaning, while many others eventually drop out of school.

On Wednesday, various stakeholders and activists welcomed the initiative as a potential game-changer that could empower vulnerable communities.

Launching the campaign at the Lovedale TVET College on Tuesday, Gondwe said the country faced a “stark and painful reality”.

“The country has approximately 3.8-million adults who are illiterate,” Gondwe said.

“And more than half of these illiterate adults are women.

“The research further shows that the majority of illiterate adults are found in rural and mining communities as well as in our townships and economically marginalised areas.

“Moreover, many are unemployed and were failed by history, by poverty and by unequal access to education.”

Literacy is about dignity. It is about confidence. It is about independence

Gondwe said literacy was about far more than reading and writing.

“Literacy is not simply about reading words or numbers on a page.

“Literacy is about dignity. It is about confidence. It is about independence.

“It is about whether a mother can read and complete a clinic form on behalf of her child, whether a worker can apply for a job, whether a grandmother can read a message from her grandchildren, or whether a young person can participate meaningfully in the modern economy,” she said.

By 2030, the government hopes the campaign will reach one-million adult learners across SA.

During the pilot phase, 7,858 learners from four priority provinces will be enrolled.

Gondwe said Old Mutual would help advance financial literacy, while Higher Health would strengthen civic literacy and soft skills development.

The National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa would assist with digital literacy programmes.

She said the Mining Qualifications Authority and various Setas would also play a role in community mobilisation and entrepreneurship development.

“Together with CET Colleges, which remain at the centre of adult literacy and numeracy, these partnerships affirm the profound reality that the battle against functional illiteracy cannot be fought and won by the government alone,” Gondwe said.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola welcomed the programme, saying it would empower vulnerable communities.

“It will not only benefit those who missed the opportunity of learning but children who grew up in farm areas where access to the digital world was a challenge,” Majola said.

“Many illiterate people have been robbed of their wealth where they were made to sign things they do not even understand.

“We live in a world where everything is digital, even to access your own money you need a bit of education and knowledge.

“If you remain illiterate it becomes too difficult to understand and you end up committing yourself to things that will ruin your life.”.

Right to Read Campaign co-founder Cameron McConnachie said SA’s literacy crisis started early in childhood.

“SA’s literacy crisis begins long before a child enters a classroom, with 81% of grade 4 learners unable to read for meaning in any language,” McConnachie said.

Godfrey Zihlwele, from the National Council of and for People Living with Disabilities, said the programme could help people with disabilities escape poverty.

“We believe that a true economic transformation will only take place when people are literate and they know their rights,” Zihlwele said.

National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders deputy national chair Langa Mavuso said the government needed to do more to empower disadvantaged communities.

Mining Qualifications Authority chief executive Thabo Mashongwane said he hoped more partners would join the campaign.

The South African Human Rights Commission’s Wisani Baloyi said illiteracy deepened inequality and prevented citizens from fully understanding their rights.

“Reading and literacy is a gateway to understanding your rights,” Baloyi said.

“Without this, you will not be able to participate as an active citizen.”

He said the commission monitored school readiness annually and remained concerned about overcrowding, teacher shortages and scholar transport problems that forced some pupils to miss classes or quit school altogether.

Baloyi said the commission had partnered with organisations including the Legal Resources Centre, Section27 and Equal Education on the Right to Read and Write Campaign.

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