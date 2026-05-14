Pupils recount horrific conditions at schools in roundtable discussion

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Pupils from some of the Eastern Cape’s worst-performing and most dilapidated schools broke down in tears as they described learning in collapsing classrooms, drinking questionable water and fearing for their safety during an emotional education roundtable in Qonce.

Pupils told education officials, teachers, parents and Equal Education representatives on Wednesday that they were being forced to study in classrooms with broken windows, cracked walls, leaking roofs and floors riddled with holes, while some had to share one textbook between four pupils.

The discussion, hosted by Equal Education, focused on worsening infrastructure conditions at schools in Qonce and surrounding areas.

Among the schools represented were Lukhozi High near Dimbaza and Mbulelo Benekane Senior Secondary.

How can we learn when the winds pierce in? We can’t learn because we are in the cold

One grade 10 pupil from Lukhozi High, who cannot be named, told the gathering that pupils felt unsafe and neglected at school.

“How can we learn when animals can just walk in class while we are studying?” the pupil asked.

“How can we learn when the winds pierce in? We can’t learn because we are in the cold.

“We are suffering because whenever the winds come, the roofs threaten to fly off.

“We do not have a gate ... we do not even feel safe at school,” she said.

The pupil said animals regularly wandered around the school grounds and pupils had to endure icy winds blowing through damaged roofs and broken windows during lessons.

Another pupil, from Mbulelo Benekane Senior Secondary, said overcrowding and shortages of learning material made studying extremely difficult.

“We have been promised many times, but these promises do not come to pass,” she said.

“How does a parent let their child learn at a school such as this?

“It is hard for us to write on a desk when there are four of us in one desk.

“Even the water we are made to drink is bad. Our water tastes like it has salt poured in it.

“We need help.”

Two pupils from Lukhozi High said rain regularly swept through classrooms because of broken windows and leaking roofs, while pupils were forced to drink water stored in drums they feared could be contaminated.

The Dispatch reported on conditions at the school earlier this year in an article titled “Eastern Cape’s school of broken dreams".

Equal Education Eastern Cape head Ona Matshaya said the discussions were intended to move beyond just a session of reflection and focus on accountability and solutions.

“I think the big issue that we’ve always seen and had in the Eastern Cape has been the issue of infrastructure, where we do not have schools that have proper and safe infrastructure,” Matshaya said.

“We’ve also identified a lot of schools that have issues with sanitation.”

Equal Education researcher Mahfouz Raffee said the organisation had repeatedly raised concerns over unsafe and inadequate school infrastructure.

“In the recent presentation to the portfolio committee of education, the department of basic education presented some figures, and in the Eastern Cape, 25% of schools are rated in very poor condition,” Raffee said.

“This means that they do not meet the minimum requirements for infrastructure, which is water, sanitation, electricity and enough classrooms built with appropriate materials.”

Education department representatives at the roundtable said budget constraints and shortages of project managers, technicians and architects were hampering efforts to build and maintain schools.

Officials also cited challenges involving implementing agents, including the department of public works and infrastructure.

The department had not provided an official comment by the time of publication.

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