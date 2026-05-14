Recovering addict shares warning on dangers of ‘Lean’

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BEFORE: Anthony Leb from Nahoon Valley says his addiction to 'Lean' and Xanax nearly cost him his life and his family’s businesses. He lost 47kg due to years of substance abuse.

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A recovering addict from Nahoon Valley who drank “Lean” for six years and at one stage weighed 47kg, says he looted his family’s businesses to feed his addiction.

Clean for a year, Anthony Leb, 25, who now weighs a healthy 73kg, says he is now strong after confronting the addiction that almost destroyed his family’s livelihood.

He shared his experience with taking “Lean” (a concoction of codeine-based medication and soft drinks) and Xanax (a schedule 5 medication for anxiety disorders), which are increasingly prevalent among the youth in the Buffalo City Metro.

Leb said his addiction began at a party where he was first introduced to Lean, also known as “Wok”, “Purple drank”, or “syrup” by drinking buddies.

“I was a young man, so of course I wanted to experience new things.

“I tried it and it didn’t work instantly, but I liked the way it tasted.

“But after I got that ‘high’ I fell in love with it.”

Leb said he was influenced by his favourite rap artist, who, he said, glorified Lean in his music.

He said after using it just twice, he was hooked.

“I just fell in love with the feeling of not caring, doing whatever I wanted.

“Everything was so much better on it — the music, the food. I used to eat a lot of sweet stuff; I would not touch normal food,” Leb said.

“The high kicks in after about 10 to 15 minutes.”

Anthony Leb, 25, is now one year clean from substance addiction and weighs 73kg. He is speaking out to warn young people about the growing danger of drug abuse. (SUPPLIED)

Leb said access to codeine-based products was easy.

“We knew people who worked at a pharmacy and I realised there were pharmacies where I could just walk in and take as many codeine products as I wanted.”

He claimed to have obtained a six-pack of Stilpane, which contains codeine, from one outlet.

“I saw an opportunity, so I started selling them.”

Leb said he would buy 100ml of Stilpane syrup for R35 and sell it for up to R100, sometimes even R200 depending on the customer.

“There were people using codeine but they were too scared to go to the kasi.

“So I took the opportunity and made money.”

Leb said popular products included AstraPain and Broncleer.

“If I walk in town right now, I see so many empty bottles lying on the street.”

His use of Lean was all-consuming and eventually led to him becoming isolated.

“To a point where I was sitting in my room drinking it alone.”

Leb described the psychological pull of addiction.

“I would make so many plans, searching for dealers, even when I didn’t have money.

“But once I got the high, it felt too good. Numb.”

“You could walk into the room and rob me, I couldn’t care less.”

Leb’s addiction led him to a dark place.

“It was either the drug or suicide. I realised I needed help.”

He admitted to stealing from his family’s business to sustain his habit.

“Once I saw money, I just took it.

“My parents had to close down some of their shops because of me … I knew the harm I was causing, but I was in denial.

“I was in love with that lifestyle.”

He eventually sought help at the Four Brothers Recovery Centre in Gonubie and they put him on the path to healing.

“I know if I take one sip now, everything I worked so hard for will go down the drain.

“All the trust I regained with my parents would diminish forever. I will not risk that trust.”

He criticised those selling drugs and medication unlawfully.

“They don’t care; they are in it for the money.”

Leb also spoke about the physical damage caused by his addiction.

“Seizures started coming. I had so many that the bones in my right shoulder started separating and would dislocate.

“It happened so many times that I needed an operation.

“I was warned, but I was not ready to listen … Now I’m stuck with a messed-up shoulder.”

Leb also warned about Xanax.

“Lean is such an addictive drug and leads to things like Xanax.

“I would put Xanax in the Lean. That is dangerous.”

He said Xanax was easily accessible and widely used.

“I used Xanax for four years … It felt like a ‘happy pill’ — like all your problems go away,” he said.

Leb says he now wants to help others.

“I feel like motivating others to start their journey to healing.”

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