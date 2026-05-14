WATCH | Irate Breidbach residents block N2 over water and power outages

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Protesting Breidbach residents blocked the N2 with burning tyres on Thursday morning.

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Residents of Breidbach in Qonce have resorted to protests and tyre-burning demonstrations to voice their frustration over poor service delivery.

A lack of water and constant electricity cuts led residents to block traffic on the N2 between Bhisho and KuGompo City. The protests began at about 4.30am.

One resident, Delayne Blignault, said the whole of Breidbach was united in frustration and disappointment at enduring poor living conditions.

Residents have had no water for almost two weeks and the quality of the water has also been questioned.

Electricity has been out as well, with no explanation given for the outages.

“The feeling in Breidbach right now is frustration, exhaustion and disappointment,” Blignault said.

Traffic backed up on the N2 as Bredbach residents protest over service delivery failures on Thursday morning. (Supplied )

“People have been dealing with water and electricity issues for almost two weeks, and many residents feel abandoned by those meant to serve the community.

“The protests started because people are tired of living without basic services and feel their concerns were ignored until things reached boiling point.

“The ward councillor has been non-existent during this situation, and that has made residents feel even more unheard and neglected.

“This is not just about anger; it’s about families struggling daily and wanting accountability and real action.”

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said motorists should use alternative routes where possible and be patient until the situation is resolved.

“Law-enforcement agencies are on scene managing the situation and working to restore the free flow of traffic,” Binqose said.

“Traffic officers are also diverting motorists to alternative routes.”

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch