News

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

Commission presses on in Johannesburg

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Kidd’s Beach hero never stops in her drive to make a difference

3

EDITORIAL | Eastern Cape’s unemployment emergency should alarm us all

4

INSIGHT | We must opt for a competent state over fractured society

5

OPINION | As debate on foreign nationals rages, SA should be looking at its own corrupt officials

Related Articles