Acting king Dumelani Sigcau presented with government vehicle

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AmaMpondo AseQawukeni acting King Dumelani Sigcau received a new state vehicle Nissan SUV from chief director Dumza Vuba in Lusikisiki this week.

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The Eastern Cape government has handed over a new state-sponsored vehicle to AmaMpondo aseQawukeni acting king Dumelani Sigcau as part of efforts to strengthen traditional leadership structures in the province.

The vehicle was handed over at Sigcau’s private residence in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki on Wednesday by co-operative governance and traditional affairs chief director Dumza Vuba, representing MEC Zolile Williams.

Sigcau had been using a second-hand state vehicle.

He was appointed acting king in June 2022 by the AmaFaku royal family following the death of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.

Though his appointment remains disputed within sections of the royal family, the Eastern Cape government formally recognised him in May 2026 through a certificate of recognition.

Vuba said the department had prioritised providing traditional leaders with tools of trade to improve their operations and service delivery.

“These include a vehicle, chairs and cleaning materials to enhance operational capacity within traditional leadership structures,” Vuba said.

“This initiative aims to further strengthen the working relationship between the provincial government and traditional leadership.”

Sigcau welcomed the handover and thanked Williams, head of department Vuyo Mlokothi and department management.

He said the government continued to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring traditional leaders felt valued and supported.

AmaMpondo community members also welcomed the move, describing it as an important step in supporting traditional leadership.

“This shows that the government cares about traditional leaders and we’re still looking forward to many things to develop the AmaMpondo kingdom,” Sigcau said.

“We want to see more programmes that will address unemployment, especially among young people, and curb poverty in our kingdom.”

Sigcau also raised concerns about the lack of an official state-employed driver.

“The one driving me for my official duties is requested by me and I am giving him a stipend from my own pocket,” he said.

“This is one of the things that the government [must] look at, especially now that they have issued me with an official state vehicle.”

Despite the government’s recognition of Sigcau as acting king, divisions remain within the AmaMpondo royal family over the kingship.

One faction supports late King Zanozuko Sigcau’s son, Prince Yolisa Sigcau, as the rightful heir.

Another faction is backing Yolisa’s 10-year-old half-sister, Princess Nizole Azukisi Sigcau, while others support Prince Sivento Sigcau, the late king’s half-brother.

However, Sigcau remains the only acting king formally recognised and remunerated by the provincial government.

Daily Dispatch