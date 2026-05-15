BAIC now has a new home in Buffalo City

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The BAIC East London team is ready to serve. (Supplied)

BAIC East London can now be found in Motor City Beacon Bay.

The brand has solid roots in SA, with its Gqeberha factory serving as a testament to BAIC South Africa’s commitment in making sure that each and every client can experience peaceful motoring.

BAIC SA’s warranties lead from the front with a seven-year/200,000km warranty.

This just goes to show how much they believe in their brand, and well, so does the team at BAIC East London.

The BAIC East London showroom. (Supplied)

Its new home offers a state-of-the-art showroom, workshop and parts centre for anything BAIC related, adding to a commitment to offer everything under one roof, with a team of professionals that are no strangers to the automotive industry.

Kyle Hart and his team have been flying the Car Connexion flag high for the past seven years in KuGompo City, creating a business that is not only about selling to the community, but also about giving back and being involved in the community.

Car Connexion has been involved in many initiatives to help uplift the KuGompo City community and with BAIC East London, their plans are only getting bigger, thanks to the unwavering support they have already received since the move in December 2025.

Currently, BAIC is offering a massive R40,000 trade-in assistance when purchasing a brand new BAIC.

This means that you receive a whopping R40,000 more for your trade-in than you should.

ABSA bank in particular is also on board and offering unbelievable finance options on new BAIC vehicles, so make sure to go past and check it out

Don’t miss out. Visit BAIC East London and chat to the team about taking advantage of these amazing vehicles at unbeatable deals.

They are ready and waiting for you.

043-289-0959

kyleh@carconnexion.co.za