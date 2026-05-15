Breidbach residents barricade roads over water and power failures

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Motorists were blocked from driving past Breidbach on the N2 freeway due to the service delivery protest on Thursday.

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Residents of Breidbach in Qonce say weeks of water shortages and recurring electricity cuts pushed them to breaking point on Thursday, sparking a violent protest that brought traffic to a standstill and forced police to intervene.

Frustrated residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and hurled stones at passing vehicles near the Breidbach intersection from as early as 4.30am, accusing Buffalo City Metro of ignoring their complaints despite them being ratepayers.

Traffic officers closed sections of the N2 heading towards Qonce from KuGompo City, redirecting motorists through Ilitha, Ndevana and the R346 route via Zwelitsha.

Residents said frustration had been mounting for nearly two weeks as homes were left without water while electricity supply remained unstable.

Delayne Blignault said the community felt abandoned by the municipality and their ward councillor.

“People have been dealing with water and electricity issues for almost two weeks and many residents feel abandoned by those meant to serve the community,” Blignault said.

“The protests started because people are tired of living without basic services and feel like their concerns were ignored until things reached a boiling point.”

He said the lack of communication from the municipality had deepened residents’ anger.

“The ward councillor has been non-existent during this situation, and that has made residents feel even more unheard and neglected,” he said.

“This is not just about anger; it’s about families struggling daily and wanting accountability and real action.”

Several residents at the protest echoed similar frustrations, saying repeated complaints to municipal officials had yielded no solutions.

One resident, who works as a Red Alert security officer in town, said he was unable to report for duty because roads had already been blocked before dawn.

“This morning, when I woke up to go to work it was around three or four and the road was already closed,” he said.

“The reason is because of electricity and water. It’s been like this for the past two or three weeks now.

“There’s no water, power is going on and off and they have no solution for the problem.”

SAPS officials were visible during the protest by Breidbach residents over water and electricity issues. (Randell Roskruge)

Some residents were seen carrying 5l water containers while others headed towards nearby rivers with buckets to collect water.

Police were deployed to monitor the protest as residents repeatedly attempted to block roads with burning tyres and stones.

Tensions escalated when the ward councillor attempted to address residents, with loud chants and boos erupting from the crowd.

Police later used rubber bullets to disperse protesters attempting to reignite barricades.

Communities should not be met with force when their only crime is demanding service delivery

Blignault criticised the police response.

“How does the SAPS respond to residents asking for water and electricity by allegedly shooting at them?

“Breidbach residents are standing up for basic human rights — clean water, electricity, and dignity.

“Communities should not be met with force when their only crime is demanding service delivery,” he said.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed the municipality was dealing with protests in both Breidbach and Reeston in East London.

“The main concerns raised by both communities relate to water and electricity challenges, among other service delivery issues,” Fuzile said.

He said vandalism and theft of municipal infrastructure in Qonce and surrounding areas had disrupted water supply.

“The theft of water pumps has disrupted water pumping operations, resulting in interruptions in several communities,” he said.

“Damage to essential infrastructure inconveniences communities and delays service delivery interventions.”

The roads were reopened shortly before midday, although traffic officials urged motorists to proceed with caution.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said no arrests had been made during the protest.

“No damage to state vehicles or any other property has been reported at this stage, although stones were thrown by protesters,” Gantana said.

“Rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd.

“No-one has been reported injured as a result of the incident.”

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