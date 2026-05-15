GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

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Mdantsane-born gospel singer Ncebakazi Msomi will return home on Friday for the launch of her second solo album, 37th Psalm, at the Downtown Christian Centre in KuGompo City

GIG GUIDE

May 16-23

Friday 15

The Buggers Golf NPC golf day at the East London Golf Club, starting at 10am with registration beforehand. Entry fees are R1,600 for a four-ball and golf cart rentals range from R335 to R550. This event supports underprivileged youth through golf. Inquiries: 061-852 4866 or info@buggersgolf.co.za.

Ncebakazi Msomi is set to host her homecoming album launch, The 37th Psalm, at the Downtown Christian Centre in KuGompo City. The event is scheduled to begin at 6pm. Tickets start from R350 and are available through Webtickets or at Pick n Pay stores.

Saturday 16

Chef Zinzi’s “Farm to Table Experience: Autumn Harvest Edition” at The Amber Luxury Venue, starting at 3pm. It features a multi-course tasting menu highlighting Eastern Cape flavours, accompanied by wine pairings and locally crafted beverages. Guests will enjoy live cooking demonstrations, a boutique, a farmers market and performances by local artists and DJs. Tickets are R1,500 each, available via Quicket.

Sunday 17

The 2026 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in KuGompo City starts at 8am. This charity motorcycle event aims to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Participants will ride classic and vintage bikes while dressed in formal attire. The specific start location and route will be revealed only to registered riders. Interested individuals can register and track local updates on the official East London DGR page.

Monday 18

Thabo The Space Dude will be performed at 6pm at the Guild Theatre, with tickets priced between R35 and R55 available online via the Webtickets Umtiza Arts Festival Hub. This interactive stage adaptation is produced by Jen Bryson Moorcroft Theatre and Joy of Books, bringing to life Lori-Ann Preston’s sci-fi comedy series aimed at youthful readers.

Thursday 21

The Tramp, presented by Wela Kapela Productions, is on at 7pm at the Guild Theatre. This is a one-man hybrid theatrical piece examining the interplay of comedy and tragedy in the life of Charlie Chaplin. The performance lasts 90 minutes without an interval, with tickets priced between R180 and R200 available via Webtickets.

Singer, composer and performer Monde Fani is the opening act for Umtiza @ Legends Showcase, 42 Stewart Drive, Berea, KuGompo City. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets from R120 available from Webtickets.

Friday 22

Musician Bongeziwe Mabandla will headline the Umtiza Arts Festival at the Guild Theatre. The performance begins at 9pm and the venue opens at 8pm. Attendees can expect a fusion of modern Afro-folk and soul sounds, including new work that explores themes of legacy and identity. Tickets start at R250 and can be purchased online through Quicket.

Saturday 23

The Fireside Poetry, Storytelling and Singing event takes place from 3pm at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery in Belgravia, KuGompo City. Held as part of the annual Umtiza Arts Festival, this specific collaboration features musical interludes by the Hogsback Ensemble under the direction of Gwyneth Lloyd. The performance blends song with spoken word, showcasing storytelling by Trevor Webster and poetry recitals by Silke Heiss. Entry costs R30 per person and includes a complimentary welcoming drink, while an on-site food and coffee truck provides additional refreshments.

The performance of Die Siel van Eugène Marais is at 2pm at the Guild Theatre. Written and directed by Amanda Bothma, the production explores the life of South African writer Eugène Marais, highlighting his insights and struggles with morphia addiction. Tickets range from R130 to R150 and can be purchased online via the Umtiza Arts Festival’s Webtickets page.

Singer-songwriter Wandile Mbambeni performs at the Guild Theatre at 6pm as a headline act for the 10th annual Umtiza Arts Festival. In this debut performance in his hometown of KuGompo City, Mbambeni will bring his signature blend of soul, African folk and indie music to the stage. Tickets are R200 per person and can be booked online through Webtickets or purchased in-store at Pick n Pay outlets.

The KuGompo Comedy Jam takes place at 8pm at the Guild Theatre. Tickets are R150 and can be booked online or via WhatsApp at 043 Events. The lineup features notable South African comedians, including Ndumiso Lindi, Jam Jam The Comedian, Dillan Oliphant, Mbali Gudazi and Thumamna “Tumie” Sibhozo.