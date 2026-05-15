Santaco faction threatens to halt elections over regional disputes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Taxi industry leaders fear the fallout could undo efforts to unite rival groups ahead of Santaco’s Eastern Cape elections. File image.

Story audio is generated using AI

The Eastern Cape’s two largest South African National Taxi Council factions are at loggerheads over the taxi bodies recent regional elections, with one threatening to derail its provincial and national elections, scheduled for later this month.

The conflict centres on recent elections in Buffalo City Metro, Amathole Kei, Alfred Nzo, Sarah Baartman and Gqeberha regions without Santaco’s provincial interim leadership structure’s approval.

The disputed elections have deepened long-running divisions in the taxi industry, which has for years been plagued by infighting.

Some leaders fear the fallout could undo efforts to unite rival groups ahead of Santaco’s Eastern Cape elections, scheduled for May 18 and 19, while also threatening the body’s national elections on May 26.

In letters sent to regional structures this week, through Tshiki Attorneys, Santaco’s provincial interim leadership, which includes members of both factions, condemned the elections as “unauthorised” and warned they undermined attempts to stabilise the industry.

“Your conduct tempers efforts to unify all taxi associations under a single, democratic and representative body to bring stability to the sector,” the interim leadership body warned.

The letters demand an immediate halt to all regional conferences, failing which legal action would be launched.

The conflict stems from division between rival Santaco “A” and Santaco “B” factions after disputed provincial elections in 2021.

In October 2025, Santaco’s national executive committee appointed a provincial task team to unite structures and oversee the electoral process.

The interim structure included longtime Uncedo Service Taxi Association president Ntsikelelo Gaehler and Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala of Santaco “B”, as well as Santaco “A” leader Mzwandile Nkewana.

Mtshala, who is expected to contest for the position of provincial chair, remains in custody in Cape Town on charges including extortion and organised crime-related offences.

His bail application is pending.

Tensions escalated after Nkewana wrote to Gaehler warning that his group intended seeking a court interdict against the provincial elections, scheduled for next week.

The letter was copied to premier Oscar Mabuyane, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and Santaco’s national leadership.

It was very wrong for the department of transport to discuss the elections of Santaco in a wrong meeting

In the letter, Nkewana also accused the provincial transport department of interfering in taxi industry matters and “choosing sides”.

“After the [cloud hanging] over Mr Mtshala we then agreed again in the meeting that Mr Gaehler should take his position.”

“It was very wrong for the department of transport to discuss the elections of Santaco in a wrong meeting.”

Nkewana was referring to the Eastern Cape Bus and Taxi Presidential Forum meeting held at the East London ICC on April 28, facilitated by the provincial government.

He argued that a letter on May 9 from Santaco’s national leadership dealing with membership verification and voter roll preparation showed the Eastern Cape was not ready for elections.

“We cannot begin to proceed to the regional and provincial elections having not aligned the associations with the Santaco constitution and without a clear voters’ roll verified by the secretary-general of Santaco,” Nkewana said.

“We are still open for negotiations,” he said.

Nkewana said on Thursday his faction had withdrawn the letter directed at Gaehler personally because he had indicated that he knew nothing about the erstwhile regional elections.

However, Nkewana said the interdict application against the elections would proceed.

“Everything must stop; we want everything to be done thoroughly and lawfully.

“We didn’t give the regions the go-ahead to start regional elections,” he said.

His position was backed by fellow Santaco convener and Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-Operative chief executive Dr Nokuthula Mbebe, who warned the dispute could derail Santaco’s national elections.

“We will interdict the national elections. National must give us time to fix this mess,” Mbebe said.

Gaehler could not be reached for comment, but his ally, Border Alliance Taxi Association president Songezo Mpanda, dismissed calls to halt the elections.

“The elections are on,” said Mpanda.

In November, the factions publicly claimed they had buried the hatchet and committed themselves to a united electoral process.

Nkewana acknowledged that tensions remained but said discussions between the groups were continuing.

“President Gaehler is also adamant about holding talks for peace,” he said.

Santaco national president Abnar Tsebe urged structures to comply with electoral directives.

In correspondence, Tsebe acknowledged receiving Nkewana’s interdict warning and stressed the need for verified membership data and updated voters’ rolls.

Tsebe said Santaco’s national leadership would study the report and “provide recommendations on the way forward”.

A final decision from Santaco’s NEC is expected in the coming days.

If the provincial elections proceed, all 97 affiliated provincial taxi associations are expected to participate under the supervision of Santaco’s national election committee and an independent electoral body.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch