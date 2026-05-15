Vuyisile Mini councillor Yamile dies at 73

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The Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality is mourning the death of ANC PR councillor and public participation forum chair Mayenzeke Yamile who passed away at his home on Wednesday.

The Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality is mourning the death of ANC PR councillor Mayenzeke Yamile, who died on Wednesday at the age of 73.

Municipal spokesperson Zuko Tshangana said Yamile was also serving as chair of the municipality’s public participation forum at the time of his death.

“The municipal council would like to extend its sincere condolences to the Yamile family and loved ones,” Tshangana said.

“Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality has lost an outstanding leader and servant of the community for both the local and Chris Hani District Municipality.

“He served the municipality and its stakeholders with commitment, integrity and dedication.”

Yamile, who was reportedly ill before his death, died at his home.

Born in Nquqhu in Cofimvaba, Yamile served as a councillor for about two decades and was regarded as one of the municipality’s longest-serving public representatives.

Tshangana said Yamile had managed to transition through different municipal councils over the years while remaining committed to serving communities.

“He served the people with dedication and managed to seamlessly transition into different elected municipal councils as a disciplined servant of the people,” Tshangana said.

“Councillor Yamile played a pivotal role in promoting a culture of service within the municipality.”

When he was the ward councillor for Ward 19, he championed and co-ordinated service delivery in that ward

The municipality said Yamile joined the council in 2006 and served as a ward councillor for 15 years before later becoming a proportional representation councillor and chair of the public participation forum.

“When he was the ward councillor for Ward 19, he championed and co-ordinated service delivery in that ward,” Tshangana said.

Colleagues and community members have described his death as a major loss for the municipality and the broader Chris Hani district.

Details of his memorial and funeral services have not yet been announced.

Attempts to reach Yamile’s family on Thursday were unsuccessful.

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