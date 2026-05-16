‘I don’t sleep at night’: Mother speaks out after KuGompo City teen shot

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Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident. Stock photo.

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A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot while allegedly picking guavas in bushes behind a liquor store in Amalinda, KuGompo City.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on Thursday at about 4pm.

According to police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana, the victim was with friends when the shooting occurred.

“It is alleged that the victim was with his friends in the bushes behind the liquor store in Amalinda, picking guavas, when suddenly the 16-year-old victim was shot by a person standing on a nearby wall,” Gantana said.

The group reportedly fled the scene, while the injured teenager managed to walk to a nearby store on Woolwash Road before collapsing.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Gantana said a case of attempted murder was opened after the trauma unit alerted police about the gunshot victim.

“On Friday, the serious violence crime unit arrested three male suspects aged 37, 44 and 55 in connection with the shooting.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday,” she said.

The victim’s mother, Nomathamsanqa Malgas, said the family has been left devastated by the incident.

“I feel broken. I do not sleep at night. I never expected [the perpetrator] to shoot my child like he is a bird,” she said.

She added that the family is struggling to cope with her son Silungile’s condition.

“Our family is deeply hurt because we know Silungile is a good boy,” Malgas said.

“His kidneys are damaged and his intestines are leaking infection, but I put my hope in God.”

Police say investigations are continuing.

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