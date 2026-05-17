94-year-old among four EC women shot dead in a month, says MEC

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Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the brutal killing of four women, including a 94-year-old victim, in separate incidents in the Alfred Nzo region in May.

Fanta said the violence was a stark reminder of the ongoing crisis of gender-based violence (GBV) plaguing society.

“May has been particularly devastating, with four women gunned down in a region already identified as a hotspot for GBV and femicide,” Fanta said.

The victims include MamuLanga Faku, a 94-year-old matriarch from ward 26 in the Winnie Mandela municipality.

Fanta said the elderly woman deserved to live her remaining years in peace and dignity.

“Her life was one of wisdom and experience,” she said.

“Her untimely death is a great loss not just to her family but to our entire community.”

In ward 13 of the Matatiele subregion, Mama waseMaBheleni, who dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for others, also fell victim to crime.

“Her legacy is one of strength and resilience, and it is heartbreaking to see such a life cut short,” Fanta said.

The deaths of Lilitha Mjali from ward 17 in the Umzimvubu subregion and another mother from ward 6 in Umzimvubu “highlight the tragic pattern of violence against women that must be addressed urgently”.

“These killings are not isolated incidents; they reflect a systemic issue that requires immediate action from the government and society.”

The Eastern Cape has long been battling GBV.

Fanta said each act of violence against women erodes the fabric of communities.

“It is unacceptable that women should live in fear of violence in their homes and neighbourhoods,” she said.

“I call upon all stakeholders — government agencies, law enforcement, civil society, and the community at large — to join forces in a concerted effort to combat GBV.”

Fanta called for stronger response mechanisms so victims feel safe reporting crimes and perpetrators are held accountable.

She also urged stronger community engagement and awareness campaigns to challenge societal norms that perpetuate the violence.

“As we mourn the loss of these women, let us also commit to action,” she said.

“We need to implement comprehensive support systems for survivors of GBV, including counselling services, shelters, and legal aid.

“Our commitment to eradicating GBV must be unwavering, and we must work collectively to create a society where women feel safe and valued.”

Fanta urged the public to reflect on their role in combating GBV.

“It is time for decisive action; it is time for change,” she said.

“We owe it to the victims, their families, and future generations to build a society free from violence and fear.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this tragic violence.

“We stand with you in your grief and in our determination to fight against GBV in all its forms.”

The department was unable to provide all the names and ages of the victims by the time of publication.

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