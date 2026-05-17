Ramaphosa to face a tough opposition to impeachment delays

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Any attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa to interdict the Phala Phala impeachment process in parliament, is likely to face stiff opposition from MPs.

Parties out­side of the GNU, such as the ATM and the EFF — the party behind the applic­a­tion ask­ing the Con­sti­tu­tional Court to ensure the impeach­ment pro­cess goes ahead – are likely to be his toughest opponents.

Nont­ando Nolutshungu, chief whip of the EFF, has said any future delay would be an “abrog­a­tion of par­lia­ment’s duties”.

ATM leader Vuyo Zun­gula, refer­ring to Ram­a­phosa’s inten­tion to review the panel report, said: “It is wor­ry­ing that a per­son who came to office on the ticket of clean gov­ernance, anti-cor­rup­tion and eth­ical lead­er­ship is fight­ing hard from being held account­able by the National Assembly.

The pres­id­ent as a con­sti­tu­tion­al­ist as people claim, must sub­ject him­self to the con­sti­tu­tional pro­vi­sions of account­ab­il­ity by the only insti­tu­tion that elec­ted him and he is account­able to. The courts must dis­miss the review applic­a­tion, done in bad faith.”

The DA, the second-biggest party in par­lia­ment and the main part­ner of the ANC in the GNU, has said it “will never be party to protecting misconduct” and would “participate fully and constructively in the process”.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis told Sunday Times yesterday: “We’re keen to get the committee started as soon as possible, so we can get to the truth. Everyone is entitled to pursue their legal rights, but we hope there’ll be no major delay.”

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