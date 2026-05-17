News

Ramaphosa’s parliament showstopper

ANC insiders say in addition to a judicial review, the president will seek urgent interdict to halt process  

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Andisiwe Makinana

Andisiwe Makinana

Sunday Times political editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, in an address to the nation, strongly indicated he has no intention of resigning and will take the report on review. File photo. (Supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is intending to interdict the Phala Phala impeachment proceedings against him, the Sunday Times has learnt.

As parliament moved ahead this week with the first steps to launch the process, sources close to Ramaphosa indicated an interdict was central to a strategy to stall MPs at least until a court had reviewed the section 89 panel report that is at the centre of the impeachment drama.

Ramaphosa on Monday, in an address to the nation, strongly indicated he has no intention of resigning and will take the report on review. But an interdict would be an additional, dramatic intervention that would essentially allow the president to stymie parliament. It would be likely to spark outrage from his opponents, who would see it as a new bid to avoid or delay accountability.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

THE POLITICAL ARENA | Inside the Phala Phala storm

3

IN THE GARDEN | Coins, a reminder of SA’s uniqueness

4

Personal suffering turned into community upliftment

5

EDITORIAL | Sundowns coach’s utterances as title slips away disappointing

Related Articles