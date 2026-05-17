Rosebank International opens a new campus in Nelson Mandela Bay

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From left, Pastor Hlubikazi Jadezweni, Sharon Masiza, Dr Alucia Mabunda and Pastor Lingelihle Jadezweni in front of the new campus in Greenacres

The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) Rosebank College marked a major milestone on Friday with the launch of its rebrand to Rosebank International, alongside the official opening of its new Nelson Mandela Bay campus.

Announced and inaugurated by the ADvTECH Group, the rebranding signals a strategic shift aimed at expanding the institution’s private higher education footprint across the continent.

The move aligns its South African operations with its broader international ambitions, including the recently launched Rosebank International University College (RIUC) in Accra, Ghana, which opened three months ago.

The newly unveiled Nelson Mandela Bay campus reflects a future-focused learning environment and forms part of the institution’s long-term goal of attaining full university status in SA.

Several dignitaries attended the launch, which was livestreamed, including Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale, 2nd Avenue and Bird Street campuses’ senior director, Sharon Masiza, Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, and Nelson Mandela Bay Capsicum campus head Beryldene Bain.

The campus features student-centred facilities, including wheelchair stair lifts to improve accessibility and social spaces such as a tuck shop and outdoor areas designed to give students room to move beyond the classroom.

Higher education and training deputy minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe, one of the keynote speakers, welcomed the development, describing it as a significant step in expanding access to higher education.

Another keynote speaker, RUCC Real Life Ministries senior pastor Lingelihle Jadezweni, of Gqeberha, encouraged students to view higher education as a tool for community upliftment.

“I believe today is not just a launch of a new brand or the opening of a new campus, but a declaration of vision, a statement of intent,” Jadezweni said.

“It’s a commitment to the future of our young people and our communities. This institution is a beacon of hope — a place where lives will be shaped, where graduates will become community builders committed to uplifting the Eastern Cape.”

Student representative council president Afeziwe Thandani said students were excited about the move to the new campus at Mercantile Bank Plaza in Greenacres.

It’s a commitment to the future of our young people and our communities. — Lingelihle Jadezweni

Thandani, a software development student who has been at the institution since 2024, highlighted the challenges faced at the previous campus in Central, including safety concerns and a lack of facilities.

“At the old campus students feared for their safety,” he said.

“Students often reported incidents of theft, especially on weekends. We also had limited facilities, which meant long gaps between classes and increased risk when travelling.”

He added that the new campus offered improved safety and opportunities, including access to sports such as tennis, netball and soccer, as well as cultural activities like a newly formed choir.

“With the institution becoming international, we’re buying into that vision. The international qualification will give us a competitive edge, and there is also a graduate programme that helps students find jobs,” Thandani said.

Campus head Dr Alucia Mabunda said the rebranding had been anticipated for several years and coincided with the need for a larger, more dynamic space.

Since January 2024, student numbers have grown significantly, from 730 to nearly 1,900, prompting the move.

“We needed a campus that allows students more than just classroom learning,” Mabunda said.

The new facility includes a cyber centre, library, online learning centre, and more than 35 classrooms.

It also features three auditoriums which seat up to 150 people each, and multiple computer labs accommodating up to 110 students.

Additional developments include a multipurpose centre currently under construction, as well as outdoor areas and gardens.

Mabunda confirmed that safety concerns at the previous campus played a role in accelerating the relocation process.

“When crime incidents increased, we fast-tracked the move. We signed for the new premises in October 2025,” she said.

Despite the challenges of relocating during the registration period, the institution ensured facilities were ready in time for the start of the academic year, including the launch of its Bachelor of Education programme in February.

The campus also contributes to local economic development through job creation, employing academic and administrative staff, and offering on-site amenities such as a canteen and recreational spaces.

Plans are also under way to introduce e-gaming facilities focused on expanding student engagement.

The institution has also partnered with the Fairview Sports Centre to participate in local leagues.

“As Rosebank International, our vision is to expand across Africa. We are guided by criteria set by the department of higher education, including programme offerings, staff qualifications and NQF levels,” she said.

“We remain under the IIE, but this is part of a much bigger journey.”

The Herald

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