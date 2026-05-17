Sanctor High School claims Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title

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Sanctor High School's winning team, from left, Oluhle Futshane, Mangaliso Moiloa, Zoey-Lee Bloemetjie and Alicia Beaton celebrate with their trophy at the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz at Walmer Park Shopping Centre at the weekend

Sanctor High School held their nerve to claim the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title in a gripping finale at the weekend.

The Bethelsdorp team edged out Victoria Park High School in a fiercely contested final at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Saturday, capping off a day of quick thinking and tense competition.

Walmer High School secured third place, while impressive newcomers to the semifinals, Stedin College, also based in Walmer, finished fourth.

Though they have regularly featured among the top teams, it was the first time since the relaunch of the popular schools quiz in 2021 that Sanctor won the trophy.

The team already showed promise in the early stages, beating Newell High School in an emphatic 10-1 round-of-64 finish on May 2.

They followed this up with a nerve-racking round-of-32 showdown on the same day, sending Morningside High School home in a 5-4 sudden-death battle.

Sanctor High School's deputy principal, Naadirah Abader, centre, celebrates with the winning team. On the right is English teacher and quiz mentor Valene Humphrey (Werner Hills)

Sanctor’s journey to the top continued when they beat last year’s fourth-placed team, Pearson High School, 8-6 in the round of 16 on May 9, before toppling 2021 champions Alexander Road High 8-6 for a place in the semifinals.

On Saturday, they knocked out Stedin College 10-4 in the semifinals before beating Victoria Park 16-6 to take the overall title.

Elated teammates Zoey-Lee Bloemetjie and Mangaliso Moiloa, both 16, and Oluhle Futshane and Alicia Beaton, both 18, said the win felt unreal.

“We are so grateful to our English teacher and mentor, Mrs Humphrey, who helped us in our quiz preparation,” Zoey-Lee said.

“We are excited to see what’s next for our school.”

Mangaliso said Saturday’s competition was thrilling, with the semifinal round tougher than the final, while Olushe said their success was mainly down to teamwork.

Alicia said she, Olushe and Zoey-Lee would be in matric in 2027 and therefore unlikely to return to the quiz, but they had full confidence in Mangaliso, who would be back with three new teammates in a bid to defend the title.

Quiz mentor and English teacher Valene Humphrey said Sanctor had shown dedication and determination, also drawing on a solid foundation laid by their previous quiz mentor, Rushda Webb.

“The team told me in 2025 that they want to come back and they want to win.

“This victory means so much to us, and to the other northern areas schools,” Humphrey said.

Victoria Park High School's quiz team, from left, Zuphaphe Mamase, Maria Udemans, William Udemans and Chad Muller, deliberate during one of their earlier rounds (Berna Ulay Walters)

Though another second-place finish was disappointing for 2023 and 2025 runners-up Victoria Park, their quiz mentor, English and history teacher Paulet Meyer, said she was proud of her team as they had shown resilience and grit.

“Though it didn’t work out for us again, we will continue trying [for the trophy], because this competition is a lovely platform that allows our pupils to broaden their knowledge and develop critical thinking.

“It also teaches them to interrogate what they hear, because so often there is a single narrative nowadays.”

VP’s quiz captain, William Udemans, said they had been nervous ahead of their semifinal round against Walmer High.

“Walmer is an impressive school and they have done very well in the quiz throughout the years,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say we underestimated Sanctor in the final, but we know we could have worked a bit harder [for the title].

“A big congratulations to Sanctor. We are happy for them,” he said on behalf of teammates Chad Muller, Maria Udemans (William’s twin sister) and Zuphaphe Mamase, all 16 and in grade 11.

Walmer High overcame Stedin College 9-6 to claim third place.

With Walmer High having consistently finished in the top four in recent years, and Stedin College having advanced in the competition further than ever before, both teams have every incentive to go all the way in 2027.

Questions covering local, national and international news, sport, politics, business and entertainment were compiled by quiz moderator Louise Liebenberg over six weeks, with quizmaster Gareth Burley testing the teams’ knowledge each week.

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz' quizmaster, Gareth Burley (Werner Hills)

The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors South Africa distributed copies of the newpaper to all participating schools to help them prepare, and teams of four from across the Bay and Kouga regions competed every weekend since May 2.

A total of 230 pupils from a record 58 schools took part, with more than 1,100 questions posed, and prizes to the value of R280,000 awarded.

The Herald regional general manager Ryan Megaw said the top four had shown exceptional composure under pressure.

“In this room today we have some of the sharpest young minds in our city. They have achieved something remarkable, and they have made their schools, parents and communities proud,” he said.

Beyond rewarding excellence, the competition encouraged young people to engage with the world around them, he said.

“The questions came from the printed edition of The Herald.

“Algorithmic news and content often feed you what you already like and know, whereas the printed news is a snapshot of many different things happening in the world, also exposing you to different opinions.

“Engaging with different views builds stronger minds and stronger citizens,” he told the pupils.

“The ability to think critically, stay informed and understand the world around you — those are things that will shape the rest of your lives.”

The top three schools shared a R35,000 cash prize from Isuzu Motors SA, with Sanctor taking home the lion’s share of R20,000.

Other sponsors are Absa (gold sponsor), Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books, Woolworths Beauty, Pick n Pay, Woodlands Dairy, Sammo My Tutor, and Waltons.

Sharné Woods, Isuzu Motors South Africa’s senior manager: corporate communications, said the teams had demonstrated determination, discipline, teamwork and the courage to challenge themselves under extreme pressure.

“You have represented your schools and your families with pride,” she said.

“What’s been especially inspiring throughout this competition has been the spirit in which it has been contested: we have witnessed learners supporting one another, mentors encouraging their teams tirelessly and schools showing incredible commitment in preparing for each round.”

Absa interim provincial executive head Shane Agnew said initiatives such as The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz helped to make learning engaging, enjoyable and impactful for every pupil — “our nation’s future leaders and champions”.

“Absa’s decision to participate in The Herald Isuzu is grounded in our belief that businesses have a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to the communities in which they operate.

“This collaboration aligns with Absa’s purposes of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together… one story at a time. It is an opportunity to demonstrate how corporates can drive positive change beyond financial services, by investing in social, economic and environmental initiatives that make a tangible difference,” Agnew said.

The Herald