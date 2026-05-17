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Taxis, Ferraris and the Big Five: the rise and fall of Joe Sibanyoni

Taxi mogul faces court over R2.2m ‘protection fee’ extortion claims

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

Taxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni (left), Mvimbi Daniel Masilela (centre) and Philemon Makhaya Msiza appear at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court for their bail application. (Thulani Mbele)

Known on the streets and the social pages as “Joe Ferrari,” Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni has built a transport empire from the ground up, surviving both poverty and assassins’ bullets to become one of the most powerful and feared men in South Africa.

This week, Sibanyoni appeared alongside Philemon Makhaya Msiza, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Oupa Josiah “Bafana” Sindane in the Kwaggafontein Magistrates Court over allegations of extortion amounting to R2.2m.

The Sunday Times understands that Sibanyoni allegedly extorted money from a prominent South African executive and business leader with an extensive footprint across the housing development, social housing, and mining sectors.

Read more.

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