Elderly woman drowned in Ngcobo amid rise in crimes against women

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A 75-year-old woman was murdered in Ngcobo at the weekend.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a 75-year-old woman who was allegedly taken from her home, accused of witchcraft, assaulted and drowned in a nearby stream in Ngcobo on Sunday.

A disturbing video of the deadly confrontation has been shared widely on social media.

Police are investigating a case of murder following the brutal killing of the victim at Zadungeni administrative area, Luthuthu locality.

“It is alleged that the victim, identified as Ms Nokhansala Sidiki, was taken from her home by certain family members and taken to a nearby stream,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

“There, she was accused of witchcraft, assaulted with a plank and subsequently drowned. Her body was found naked next to the stream with bruises to the head and face, as well as strangulation marks on the neck. The suspects fled the scene and remain unknown,” Gantana said.

No arrests have been made yet.

The SAPS detective unit is investigating the matter.

“Witness statements are being obtained and forensic evidence has been collected from the scene,” Gantana said.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned this savage act.

“This is a savage and deeply disturbing attack on a vulnerable elderly woman,” Ncata said.

“Accusing someone of witchcraft and taking the law into your own hands is not only illegal but inhuman. We will leave no stone unturned until those responsible are arrested and face the full might of the law.

“I also call on community leaders to help us uproot this dangerous mob-justice mentality. If you know something, speak out; silence makes you complicit.”

Police appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report anonymously via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated confidentially.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta also condemned the brutal killing, extending her condolences to the bereaved family.

At the weekend, Fanta also slammed the killings of four women, including a 94-year-old, in the Alfred Nzo region.

“The circulation of a video depicting this horrific act on social media is deeply distressing and highlights the urgent need for collective action against gender-based violence and harmful cultural practices,” she said, referring to the Ngcobo incident.

“This tragic incident is not an isolated case.

“It is part of a worrying trend in the Alfred Nzo region, which has emerged as a hotspot for gender-based violence and femicide. In May 2026 alone, four women were gunned down in this region, shedding light on the alarming levels of violence against women.

“The loss of these lives is not just a tragedy for their families but a tragedy for our entire community.”

Fanta called for stronger response mechanisms so victims feel safe reporting crimes and perpetrators are held accountable. She also urged stronger community engagement and awareness campaigns to challenge societal norms that perpetuate the violence.

The MEC urged the public to reflect on their role in combating gender-based violence (GBV).

“It is time for decisive action; it is time for change,” she said.

“We owe it to the victims, their families and future generations to build a society free from violence and fear. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this tragic violence.

“We stand with you in your grief and in our determination to fight against GBV in all its forms.”

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