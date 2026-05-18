Gauteng Gambling Board CEO fired for ‘gross misconduct’

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Gauteng economic development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa announced the dismissal of Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Karabo Mbele on Monday.

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Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Karabo Mbele has been fired after a forensic investigation uncovered alleged procurement irregularities, financial misconduct and governance failures within the entity.

Gauteng MEC for economic development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa announced Mbele’s dismissal during a media briefing on Monday, stating that it involves governance failures and gross misconduct uncovered during a forensic investigation.

The investigation, commissioned in 2025 and completed in January this year, found evidence of procurement irregularities, abuse of public resources and failures in oversight at the gambling board.

Ramokgopa said the findings painted a picture of broader institutional decay that could no longer be ignored.

“The status quo at the gambling board cannot continue,” she said.

“Mbele’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect after the report findings included that she has allegedly interfered in funding adjudication processes, approving payments without proper supporting documents and failures in compliance and oversight obligations,” Ramokgopa said.

The board’s CFO, Oscar Maripane, has also been suspended pending an internal disciplinary process after the report allegedly linked him to procurement irregularities and failures in financial governance.

Ramokgopa said the gambling authority currently has no constituted board after several members resigned in December 2025, and she plans to appoint an administrator while a new board is being established.

“Leadership positions in government cannot become shelters from accountability,” Ramokgopa said.

“If we are serious about building a capable and ethical state, there must be visible consequences for misconduct, failures in governance and abuse of public resources.”

Ramokgopa thanked whistleblowers who came forward with information over the years, saying their actions helped expose corruption and maladministration inside the entity.

She added that Gauteng’s economy plans to move from investment pledges to implementation following the province’s investment conference, where more than R205bn in pledges was secured.

The province was targeting 3% GDP growth by 2030 and aimed to create more than 300,000 sustainable jobs.

Ramokgopa said 12 action labs had been established to fast-track projects and deal with red tape that often delays investment projects.

She described the gambling board as an institution plagued by a toxic culture and serious leadership failures, adding that more actions could follow in the coming months.

“There are also some criminal matters that potentially need to be explored in this report,” Ramokgopa said.

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