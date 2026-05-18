MDZ Go delivers digital economy in Mdantsane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mdantsane-born Vuyani Mampofu launched his MDZ Go platform on April 1 which currently processes more than 30 orders a day using two delivery bikes and has partnered with several local food businesses in and around Mdantsane. Picture:Supplied

New Mdantsane-based online delivery and convenience platform, MDZ Go, has completed more than 500 orders in its first month of operation, while growing its user base to more than 2,000 people.

The self-funded platform launched on April 1 and is accessible through its website or apps for both Apple and Android devices.

The business currently processes more than 30 orders a day using two delivery bikes, and has partnered with several local food businesses in and around Mdantsane.

Founder Vuyani Mampofu said MDZ Go was started to bridge the gap between local businesses and customers through technology-driven delivery services.

“I saw that many small businesses in the township had quality products but struggled to reach more customers because they did not have access to reliable delivery systems or digital platforms,” said Mampofu.

The platform allows customers to order food online from local restaurants, while also creating opportunities for delivery drivers and small businesses to join the growing digital marketplace.

Through the MDZ Go website and mobile applications, users can browse local vendors, place orders and track deliveries within the township.

Mampofu said the business was designed not only to improve convenience for customers but also to help township businesses compete in an increasingly digital economy.

“MDZ Go was created to solve that problem while also creating opportunities for young people within the community.”

The company has also begun onboarding additional vendors and delivery drivers as demand grows, with plans to expand into more areas in future.

Mampofu, who was born and raised in Mdantsane, has more than 13 years of experience in the technology industry.

He completed his schooling in Mdantsane before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, physics and applied mathematics from the University of Fort Hare.

The 37-year-old later pursued his honours studies in astrophysics at the University of Cape Town.

He said the company was built with a long-term vision of developing township-based technology solutions that could expand beyond Mdantsane.

“What started as a local solution is becoming something much bigger.

“We want to prove that innovation can come from townships and that locally built technology can compete nationally,” he said.

Since launching, MDZ Go has partnered with businesses including Kota Culture Wrap, Man’s Buy and Braai, Mtheza’s, Local Eatery, Kowethu Catering and Athi’s Kitchen.

“Our growth in the first month showed us that people are ready to support convenient digital services that understand their community and their needs,” Mampofu said.

The platform has been entirely self-funded, with its technology and operational systems built in-house by the team.

“We are hopeful about attracting funding opportunities that will help us scale faster, create more jobs and expand into other communities,” he said.

Mampofu said the company also hoped to contribute towards local economic participation by creating opportunities for drivers, operational staff and small businesses.

“This is not only about deliveries. It is about building an ecosystem where local businesses can grow and young people can access economic opportunities through technology.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone