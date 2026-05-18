New R40m municipal office to reduce queues for Mdantsane residents

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Buffalo City Metro council has approved plans for the construction of a R40m customer care centre in the heart of Mdantsane, aimed at easing congestion at existing municipal offices and reducing the city’s rental costs for office space at Mdantsane City Mall.

The planned customer care centre, set to be constructed inside municipal premises at NU6, a stone’s throw away from the mall where the city is currently renting office space, will house mostly officials from the city’s revenue management unit responsible for the midland region.

The team of officials has for years occupied rented offices at Mdantsane City Mall.

In a report tabled before council recently, Vincent Pillay, as acting city manager, confirmed that bid specifications relating to the construction of the customer care centre had been completed.

Pillay said a tender for the multimillion-rand project had already been advertised.

“The architectural service section of the city’s spatial planning and development directorate advertised the tender on February 20, a tender which closed on March 24,” Pillay said.

City spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said on Thursday the tender process was now at the bid evaluation stage and would be awarded to a successful bidder no later than August, before actual construction work began.

A customer care centre is where ratepayers go to make payments on their municipal bills, lodge and receive assistance with billing queries, and access other municipal services.

The current Mdantsane City Hall office, used by residents from across the township, is small and cannot cater for the large number of residents who frequent it.

Elderly residents and others often have to queue outside in adverse weather conditions.

The construction of the new facility is expected to ease some of those challenges.

Due to inadequate office accommodation facing the midland revenue management department, it is extremely difficult to serve the consumers at maximum potential in terms of Buffalo City metropolitan municipality’s mandate

In his report, Pillay said the planned construction of the centre followed an operational decision taken a few years ago to decentralise revenue management functions to improve access for residents in the city’s midland area.

He said the new facility would also provide adequate space to accommodate the large number of residents who frequented the offices.

“Due to inadequate office accommodation facing the midland revenue management department, it is extremely difficult to serve the consumers at maximum potential in terms of Buffalo City metropolitan municipality’s mandate,” Pillay said.

While the plans were welcomed by some opposition councillors, concerns were also raised about how funds earmarked for similar projects had previously been misused by city officials.

DA councillor Anathi Majeke said while the planned construction of the centre was “a necessary step towards addressing the long-standing service delivery protests and billing errors that have plagued the township, we must ensure it does not become another project marred by financial misconduct”.

“The DA will continue to advocate for strict procurement oversight.

“We will need to ensure the tender process for the construction is conducted with full transparency to prevent the irregular expenditure seen in previous Mdantsane projects.

“We will also advocate for enhanced service delivery.

“The centre must serve its primary purpose of resolving customer queries and billing issues efficiently, moving beyond the talk-shop nature of mayoral imbizos to provide tangible results for the people of Mdantsane.”

UDM councillor Anele Skoti said construction of the centre would be a welcome relief for residents in the sprawling township, describing the current offices at the mall as “highly congested and not customer-friendly, due to their small size”.

“There are always long queues which wind outside the current offices.

“On rainy days, residents, most of them elderly and frail, can be seen queueing in the rain to pay their bills and access municipal services.

“Due to these conditions, some people even abort their visits, leading to them not honouring their municipal payments, affecting the city’s revenue collection, which is currently very low and below target.”

He said it would also benefit BCM to build its own structure.

“We cannot continue wasting taxpayers’ money on exorbitant rental fees,” he said.

Skoti, however, raised concerns about the costs associated with the project, saying it might have made more sense for the city to upgrade some of its own premises in the township.

Local resident Luntu Simanga said new premises would be “a much-welcomed relief for the people of our township”.

He also raised concerns about space constraints at the current offices, saying the conditions created difficulties for residents.

“When it’s hot, people queue in the sun, and when it’s raining, they stand in the rain and that sometimes discourages people from going there when the weather is not clear,” Simanga said.

“We hope the planned new building will not have such issues.”

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