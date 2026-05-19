38,000 object to city and town name changes

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he approved the geographical name changes after recommendations by the South African Geographical Names Council.

The department of sport, arts and culture was busy processing thousands of objections made to town and city name changes agreed to by the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC), minister Gayton Mckenzie said in reply to a question in parliament.

The proposed name changes are Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff‑Reinet), Xamdebo (formerly Aberdeen), Bishop Limba (formerly Adendorp), Ekhephini (formerly Barkly East) and KuGompo City (formerly East London).

According to DA MP Anna Maria van Zyl, who asked the question, more than 38,000 objections were submitted against the name changes gazetted on February 6. She also wanted to know whether the department would reconsider and/or review the decisions taken in light of public objections and concerns regarding the gazetting and objection process.

McKenzie said he approved the geographical name changes after recommendations by the SAGNC.

“These approvals constitute final administrative decisions in terms of the South African Geographical Names Council Act,” McKenzie said. “The department received tens of thousands of objections within the prescribed one-month objection period, which closed on March 6 2026.

“Due to the unprecedented volume, complexity and varying formats of the objections received, the department is undertaking a structured process to record, consolidate, analyse and consider all valid objections.”

McKenzie said the department would communicate the outcomes of the objection consideration process, together with reasons for its decisions, to affected parties in accordance with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act and the SAGNC Act once the process had been finalised.

“Given the unprecedented volume and complexity of the objections, the process necessarily requires adequate time to ensure proper consideration of all valid submissions,” the minister said.

He clarified the objections received after gazetting did not invalidate decisions already taken.

“Any decision to confirm, amend, vary or withdraw the original approvals will be taken in accordance with the applicable legislative and constitutional requirements governing lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair administrative action.

“On completion of the current administrative processing phase, the matter may be referred to the SAGNC for consideration and recommendations to the minister regarding whether the approved geographical names should be upheld, amended or withdrawn.

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“Parties who remain aggrieved after the finalisation of the administrative process retain their right to seek appropriate judicial review relief before the high court.”