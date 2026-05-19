Deputy minister decries state of Buffalo City industrial parks

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Trade, industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi addresses stakeholders during an engagement in KuGompo City on Tuesday.

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation’s (ECDC’s) efforts to persuade the national government to enable R2.2bn worth of funding for a complete revamp of its factories in Dimbaza and Fort Jackson industrial parks as part of a bid to attract more investors, may have taken a knock.

This after trade, industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi during his stakeholders’ engagement on Tuesday in KuGompo City told the development corporation that the state of the industrial parks in Buffalo City Metro was “terrible”.

Godlimpi, who is visiting the province’s industrial parks this week, urged rampant theft and vandalism to be addressed.

He said infrastructure development and security of the parks should be the priority of the province.

“The state of our industrial infrastructure in this region is terrible and the occupancy rate at these sites is embarrassingly low.

“The state of those firms is dilapidated. That is true all over the province. Essentially the economic infrastructure of the Eastern Cape is on its knees,” he said.

Godlimpi said the national government would be reluctant to fund the infrastructure upgrades at most of these sites due to the reports of vandalism and theft.

He urged the ECDC to think of employing a facilities management company to run the factories.

This looks like economic sabotage and it is the same in all these parks across the province — Zuko Godlimpi, deputy minister

Godlimpi said he wanted extortion to be classified as economic sabotage, saying the type of crime in the industrial parks warranted it.

“There’s no way that someone should be able to enter a park and steal essential equipment. We need to be clear about what we’re dealing with here.

“I can’t install solar panels in these parks to save electricity while knowing that they likely will be stripped in a few days.

“This looks like economic sabotage and it is the same in all these parks across the province.”

Godlimpi made the same point during his oversight visit in Mthatha.

The ECDC has used the factories to run businesses as part of its efforts to generate income.

The Dimbaza Industrial Park, which covers more than 180,000 square metres of industrial node 91 units, has only 17 tenants in the factories.

The factories employ 820 people but 56 of its units are uninhabitable.

Some of the tenants in the facility said they had not been paying rent due to the poor state of affairs.

A businesswoman who supplies the department of education with school uniforms said she had to lay off 12 employees due to poor working conditions caused by lack of electricity.

Her rented factory has not had electricity since February and she has failed to meet her deadlines.

“I’ve employed private security because of the crime and vandalism. It is really straining and we businesspeople are suffering.

“I was paying so much money for generators yet the only thing the ECDC asks from me is the rent.

Vuyisile Mgatiwa, who runs a funeral parlour from one of the factories in Dimbaza, also said his business had been strained by the lack of electricity.

“Who runs a funeral parlour without electricity? Three tenants in the same business as me left.

“I blame the company we are renting from. I gave recommendations to the ECDC on how to deal with this,” he said.

“We have a problem with copper thieves and my limousines are idle because the tyres and radiators have been stolen.

“All they care about is rent but I haven’t paid since December. Why should I when I don’t have electricity?”

Godlimpi then visited the Fort Jackson industrial park which has 74 factories, of which 38 are leased.

Khanyo Langa, owner of FobiTech in Fort Jackson, urged the ECDC to improve infrastructure in the node.

Langa’s roof is leaking and the property is often burgled. He said he had offered to help the development corporation fix the roof.

“I had an agreement with the ECDC to fix the roof and they would take the cost off my rent.

“I found someone to fix it for R160,000 but at the last minute the ECDC pulled out and said I should get three more quotations.

“So that tells you about the problems we have,” he said.

ECDC facilities manager Yandisa Sobhuza said they had calculated the cost of work that needed to be done and were hoping the national government would help.

Sobhuza said a complete revamp and modernisation of the industrial park in Dimbaza would cost more than R1bn while in Fort Jackson the estimate was more than R1.2bn.

“We’ve taken into consideration all the issues of infrastructure and the complete makeover of the roofs, especially here in Fort Jackson.

“We’re in discussion with the national government and we hope they can see for themselves. It looks like it could be done in a phased approach but we are discussing those details,” she said.

ECDC chair Vuyani Jarana emphasised to the national delegation that the facilities needed to invest in security “at all costs”.

The ECDC spent R20m of its R89m profit from the previous financial year on security.

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