Extortion and vandalism threaten job creation, Godlimpi warns

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Crime, extortion and vandalism of public infrastructure does not only derail services and prove costly, it threatens job security.

This was the warning from trade, industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi.

He was speaking in Mthatha on Monday.

Godlimpi also wants extortion to be classified as economic sabotage, saying industrial parks in SA were being invaded by people who were collecting rent meant to be collected by the state.

They sometimes intimidated businesspeople, resulting in a low occupancy rate of industrial parks, he said.

It has also been reported that hundreds of properties including state-owned factories in the Vulindlela Heights area in Mthatha had been hijacked by criminal syndicates.

Speaking during an oversight industrial parks and stakeholder engagement visit to Mthatha’s Vulindlela Industrial Park on Monday, he implored organised business and citizens to work with the government and the police to stop crimes like extortion.

“You are not helping anyone, including yourself, if you vandalise an asset that creates jobs for a lot of people.

“Instead you are killing many families [that rely on those jobs].”

The deputy minister is on a three-day visit to check on the state of industrial parks in the Eastern Cape.

On Monday, he spent the first half of the day in Mthatha where he engaged with local stakeholders before going to Butterworth.

On Tuesday, he is set to visit Dimbaza and the East London Industrial Development Zone on the last day.

He said the dream “is to have an Eastern Cape that has a vibrant industrial economy so that its citizens can get jobs”.

Earlier, he lamented the fact that most Walter Sisulu science graduates in Mthatha were either battling to get jobs in their field of study or had to leave the Eastern Cape to get employed.

“I am leading a programme to get them [industrial parks] back to life while ensuring they are occupied 100%.

“Once you have a lot of firms in the industrial parks, you can then build a provincial supply chain network,” Godlimpi said.

“For instance, if you want to build an abattoir here in Vulindlela that slaughters one-million chickens every month, you can then build poultry farms in Mthatha West, another in Qumbu and one in Tsolo that will supply the chickens.

“So you’ve created jobs in Qumbu, Tsolo and Mthatha West and Vulindlela.

“That is the kind of model we are looking at.”

If you are to build a vibrant economy in Mthatha and the Eastern Cape, you need to reduce the costs of doing business

He said the industrial park should not only create a trade ecosystem in Mthatha.

However, the issue of crime remained one of the challenges.

He warned that no investor would want to come and invest in a crime-infested area.

“If you are to build a vibrant economy in Mthatha and the Eastern Cape, you need to reduce the costs of doing business.

“We need an agreement with stakeholders on how to stop extortion rackets in Mthatha.

“You need to pay attention to the proliferation of black markets to revive Mthatha and to revive the footprint of what we have built at Vulindlela.

“We need to move entrepreneurship back to Mthatha.”

But he said building infrastructure in Vulindlela would be a futile exercise due to rampant vandalism and theft.

He also lamented that in rural villages, most of the land was being turned into amanxiwa (sites to build houses), leaving little land for economic development.

Even grazing land for livestock was now being used to build homes.

He said the government needed to work closely with traditional leaders to ensure there was proper spatial development planning.

Nafcoc member Monwabisi Jama told Godlimpi that tarred roads in Vulindlela were in a bad condition due to heavy rains.

Raw sewage was also overflowing in some of the streets, while there was no clear list of vacant sites in the area.

“We do not know whether those sites belong to King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality or public works because now when you ask, it’s not clear who these sites belong to,” he said.

Fellow Nafcoc member Wellington Mbhalo questioned why the district development model launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa years ago had not yet been implemented.

He said there was a big gap between local businesspeople and the OR Tambo District Municipality.

“Until such time that you go back to that district development model, what you [Godlimpi] are talking about will just be a thumbsuck because we do not have leadership at the district authority level at all.”

ECDC board chair Vuyani Jarana said they were still locked in court battles to try to reclaim hijacked properties from the clutches of criminal syndicates.

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