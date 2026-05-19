Family accused of killing granny over witchcraft claims

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Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Nokhansala Sidiki was discovered near a stream in the Luthuthu locality near Ngcobo.

Two relatives have been arrested on suspicion of torturing and killing a 75-year-old woman over accusations of witchcraft and more suspects are believed to be on the run after the incident was captured on video.

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Nokhansala Sidiki was discovered near a stream in the Luthuthu locality near Ngcobo on Sunday morning.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, Sidiki was taken from her home by family members before being dragged to a nearby stream, where she was first assaulted with a plank and then drowned.

Her body was later found next to the stream, bearing severe bruising to the head and face, as well as strangulation marks on the neck.

“A 26-year-old female and a 28-year-old female are currently in police custody. More arrests are imminent,” Gantana said on Monday night.

The incident has sparked condemnation from villagers, activists and government officials and renewed fears over rising cases of mob violence, gender-based violence and killings linked to witchcraft accusations in rural parts of the province.

On Monday morning, villagers in the area gathered near the stream to find out what had happened.

The local traditional leader, headman Zinyusile Lisani, condemned the killing and urged swift police action.

Lisani alleged the attack was carried out by the woman’s relatives.

Lisani was speaking to the Dispatch after a meeting with the community and some family members over the incident.

Sidiki’s family had gathered on Sunday morning after conducting a funeral on Saturday.

“The family had attended a funeral [of a] … relative who was buried on Saturday.

“The conflict started on Sunday morning when some of the young relatives accused the granny of witchcraft, and of poisoning the deceased.

“They dragged her to the stream where they killed her and fled,” Lisani said.

“We, as the community, demand answers,” he added.

Lisani said Sidiki was a “peaceful person” who lived alone while her two children lived in the Western Cape.

“I am happy they were arrested,” Lisani said of the two women in police custody.

In the video of the incident, widely shared on social media, a group of women can be heard interrogating Sidiki while apparently pushing her face under water as she tries to escape the attack.

“Stay in that water and don’t move,” a woman is heard saying.

Sidiki’s son, Xolani, who is based in Cape Town, said he was shocked by the news.

“I am returning to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday to hear what really transpired but I was really shocked with what happened and would like to hear from them why they did this,” he said.

Responding to the incident, cultural expert Prof Nokuzola Mndende said the video was disturbing.

“People just want someone to blame and I am sure if you look at the social class of those people, you’d find they are not happy with their own lives.

“Culturally, what they have done is to bring bad luck into their lives.

“You can’t hit an elderly person, especially based on an illusion that she is a witch.

“I’ve also previously been targeted by witchcraft allegations, but I have noticed that these accusations always come from people who are struggling in their own lives.

“You’ll never find a well-off family that talks about witchcraft.

“I hope the law can bring justice to the deceased mother and arrest these people.

“It is even more shocking to hear [that the suspects are] women,” she said.

Sidiki’s killing drew sharp condemnation from Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, who said the circulation of the video allegedly depicting the attack had left communities traumatised.

Fanta said the slaying formed part of an alarming pattern of violence against women in the province, particularly in the Alfred Nzo region, which she described as a growing hotspot for gender-based violence and femicide.

“In May alone, four women have been killed in the region. These incidents are not merely statistics; they represent real lives lost and families shattered,” she said.

Among the recent victims highlighted by Fanta was 94-year-old Langa Faku, who was killed in ward 26 of the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality.

Women from the MaBheleni and Umzimvubu areas also lost their lives in separate incidents.

Fanta called on communities to debunk harmful beliefs and to actively protect vulnerable women and the elderly.

“It is imperative that we challenge the harmful beliefs and practices that perpetuate violence against women.

“Communities must actively engage in discussions to dismantle the stigma surrounding witchcraft accusations,” she said.

Accusing someone of witchcraft and taking the law into your own hands is not only illegal but inhumane

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata described the killing as “savage” and “deeply disturbing”.

“Accusing someone of witchcraft and taking the law into your own hands is not only illegal but inhumane,” Ncata said.

“We will leave no stone unturned until all those responsible are arrested.

“They must face the full might of the law.”

The Eastern Cape department of social development said 38 cases involving women killed in the province had been reported to the department between January and May, with the highest numbers recorded in the Chris Hani and OR Tambo districts, which each accounted for 12 cases.

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