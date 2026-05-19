Hawks seek help in locating person of interest in trafficking case

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The Hawks are searching for Yonela Sapepa in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The Hawks have appealed for public’s assistance in locating Yonela Sapepa, 30, who is believed to have information that could assist investigations into an alleged human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation network operating in KuGompo City.

Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the probe had been stepped up.

“As part of the investigative process, the Hawks urgently seek the public’s assistance in locating Yonela Sapepa, 30, a person of interest believed to possess information of significant value to the matter,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Sapepa was last seen in various places within the province, including KuGompo, Mthatha and Gqeberha.”

According to Mhlakuvana, Sapepa has been identified as someone who could help investigators clarify key aspects of the case and advance efforts to secure justice for potential victims of the alleged criminal enterprise.

“The Hawks therefore call upon the individual to present herself at the nearest police station or contact investigators directly,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Community members, relatives, associates and anyone with information concerning her whereabouts are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.”

The Hawks are appealing to anyone with credible information on Sapepa’s whereabouts to contact the investigating officers urgently: Lt-Col Nangamso Ndawule on 071-351-7386 and Sgt Mluleki Dibela on 082-779-7134. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

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