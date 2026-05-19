Hegseth steps away from war duties to campaign against Trump foe

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US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, addressing 'all the lawyers' listening, said he was attending an event in Kentucky in a personal capacity, an important distinction given legal restrictions on political activities of federal employees. File photo

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth campaigned on Monday for a former navy Seal who is challenging one of President Donald Trump’s top Republican targets in Congress in a highly unusual appearance for a US military leader.

At a rally in Kentucky, Hegseth endorsed Republican candidate Ed Gallrein and criticised incumbent representative Thomas Massie, who has been at odds with Trump over major legislation and led the drive to release government files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The two face off on Tuesday in what has become the most expensive House of Representatives primary in history.

“Too often Thomas Massie has acted like his job is to stand apart from the movement President Trump leads instead of strengthening it,” Hegseth said.

It is highly unusual for defence secretaries to appear at political events, especially during wartime, as the US military is meant to be apolitical. However, Hegseth has challenged norms since taking the job last year by leading Christian prayer services at the Pentagon, comparing news reporters to enemies of Jesus, and seeking to sanction a Democratic senator who had urged service members to reject unlawful orders.

Hegseth, addressing “all the lawyers” listening, said he was attending the event in Kentucky in a personal capacity, an important distinction given legal restrictions on political activities of federal employees.

The Pentagon said Hegseth was not violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their official capacity to affect elections.

“No taxpayer dollars will be used to facilitate his visit. His participation has been thoroughly vetted and cleared by lawyers,” Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, said in a statement.

At the event, Hegseth said Gallrein would support Trump’s agenda and condemned Massie as an obstructionist.

“When the movement needs unity, especially at the biggest moment, Massie is willing to vote with Democrats,” he said.

Massie, in an appearance Sunday on ABC’s This Week, said he gets a fundraising boost each time Trump mentions him on social media and speculated the president is “desperate” to get rid of him.

Trump has pursued a retribution campaign against Republicans who have crossed him. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who earned Trump’s ire for voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial in 2021, lost his bid for re-election on Saturday after Trump endorsed a rival.

Reuters