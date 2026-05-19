New Sars rule requires foreign-owned vehicles be declared

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Sars says from June 1, all foreign-registered vehicles will have to be declared.

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The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced that individuals entering or leaving South Africa with foreign-registered vehicles will be required to declare them on the Sars Traveller Management System (TMS).

The new rule will take effect on June 1.

Sars commissioner Johnstone Makhubu said the requirement aligns with international customs practices and forms part of the revenue service’s broader programme to modernise customs operations at ports of entry and strengthen compliance.

“It delivers clear benefits, which include enabling better risk‑based screening, strengthening co-ordination with other authorities, and improving the overall traveller experience,” Makhubu said.

“It also supports South Africa’s financial transparency obligations and enhances national security by ensuring goods, currency and vehicles are properly declared and assessed before entry or exit.”

Vehicles brought into the country temporarily may be issued a six-month permit, which can also be used for multiple crossings during its validity period.

The validity of the permit does not restrict those travelling for work, study, business, medical care or other lawful reasons, provided the permit remains in force and is renewed before it expires.

“The process is designed to make compliance straightforward while improving oversight, consistency, and fairness at the border,” Makhubu added.

Makhubu assured travellers crossing the border that Sars will support those who are unable to complete the online declaration, highlighting that officials will be available at ports of entry to assist them through the process.

However, he emphasised that this online system does not replace physical border controls; travellers must still visit customs for verification, processing and inspection where required.

“Compliance is not optional,” Makhubu warned.

“Vehicle owners who do not declare foreign-registered vehicles, or who provide false or incomplete information, expose themselves to enforcement consequences and prolonged processing at the border. I also wish to reaffirm that where vehicle owners comply with all the legal requirements, the process will be seamless. However, where compliance is low, this may lead to delays in border crossings.”

Foreign vehicle owners are urged to visit official Sars sources for accurate guidance and information.

TimesLIVE