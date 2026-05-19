Ngcobo-born runner on epic journey to uplift his community

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Ngcobo-born long-distance runner Siviwe Nkombi is running more than 1,200km from Cape Town to his home village to raise funds for sports development and support vulnerable children in his community.

Ngcobo-born long-distance runner Siviwe Nkombi is running more than 1,200km from Cape Town to his home village to raise funds for sports development and support vulnerable children in his community.

The 38-year-old from Nxamagele village began the journey on May 3 and plans to cover about 50km a day over just more than three weeks.

Nkombi said the initiative was inspired by the challenges faced by many young people in his village, including substance abuse, poverty and a lack of sporting opportunities.

He hopes to raise money for sporting facilities, school uniforms and programmes aimed at helping children avoid substance abuse.

Having moved from Ngcobo to Cape Town several years ago, Nkombi said his heart remained at home and he wanted to use his talent as a runner to make a difference in the lives of children growing up in circumstances similar to his own.

“I always loved running,” Nkombi said.

“When I went to school I would run because it was very far.

“I travelled about 20km every day, 10km going to school and another 10km coming back.”

After relocating to the Western Cape, Nkombi began participating in long-distance races and marathons, eventually building a reputation as a competitive runner.

One of his most notable achievements came in 2019 when he won the 42km Knysna Forest Marathon in just more than two hours.

His manager, Olwethu Vena, said Nkombi realised during his marathon career that he could use running as a way to uplift his community.

“He saw there was very little sporting development in his village,” Vena said.

“After competing in many marathons, including the Comrades, he realised he could use his running to raise funds and inspire young people.”

She said this was the longest distance Nkombi had attempted continuously.

“He usually does 50km runs, but this is the longest run he has ever done,” she said.

“He is doing this alone. There are people helping with photos and videos, but it is his journey.”

Vena said members of the public had been contributing to the fundraising campaign, though support had been inconsistent.

“Some people have donated, but on some days it has been quiet,” she said.

Nkombi said his own experiences growing up poor made him empathise with children who still struggled to access basic necessities.

He said many children walked long distances to school, without proper uniforms or shoes.

“I want children to see what sport can do,” he said.

“People can get scholarships and provide for their families through sport.

“Not every child succeeds academically, but sport can also create opportunities and help young people build better lives.”

Nkombi said he initially used social media to gauge whether people would support the campaign before deciding to proceed with the challenge.

Despite criticism online, he said the negative comments motivated him even more.

He later secured an overseas partner to document the journey.

Nkombi said he hoped the campaign would inspire young people to believe in themselves and use their talents positively.

“Sport in the Eastern Cape is not given enough attention,” he said.

“I’m depending on BackaBuddy and contributions from people because I have not received sponsorship yet.

“We have passed the R10,000 mark, but there is still more than a week left and I hope more people will support the campaign.”

He appealed to businesses and members of the public to contribute towards the initiative and help improve opportunities for underprivileged children in Ngcobo.

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