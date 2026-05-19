OFF TRACK | Fishing lines left in ocean pose deadly risk

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Any fishing line that anglers lose in the ocean “always has secondary casualties”.

So says Siani Zahn, marine biologist, manager of the EL Aquarium and supporter of animal rescue missions.

She told Off Track: “Fishing, unfortunately, is a sport or hobby that always has secondary casualties.

“Nylon left behind in the environment can last for as long as 50 years as nylon.

“Many forms of wildlife in and around oceans and rivers eventually get entangled or consume the nylon by mistake.

“Not having the ability to untangle themselves, there is always pain, suffering damage and forms of amputation which leads to death.

“Please always remove or collect any forms of nylon braid and hooks from the beach.

“Dispose of this correctly and in a manner that it doesn’t find its way back to a tipsite where it can retangle with other animals.”

COME OUT FRED! Haga Haga hotel co-owner Mike Wheeler encourages the bird to return to nature. (MIKE LOEWE)

Kevin Cole, principal natural scientist at the EL Museum said numbers of African black oyster catchers had plunged but had shot up after vehicles were banned from riding on the beaches on December 21 in 2001.

Gonubie open water swimmers, among them this reporter, recently hit a taut braided fishing line, which was hooked on the reefs off the Slipway, but also hooked on rocks closer to shore.

The line was tight and unbreakable. Swimmer and Gonubie Estuary and Marine Community (Gem) director Wayne Gallow was able to unhook the line at one point and swim it back to shore.

Many angling spots on the East Coast and metro coastline have containers made from roof guttering, which are used for the public to bin fishing nylon found on the shoreline.

This was a schoolgirl’s environmental project some years ago.

FRED IS BACK. The rescued and repaired African Black Oyster catcher in his box on Haga Haga beach on Friday. (MIKE LOEWE)

Nick Pike, angling, surfing and outdoors journalist said: “A lot of anglers use a leader, which is a 3m to 5m section of stronger line at the end of their line.

“If they are catching big fish, it does not cut line on the rocks while fighting.

“My problem with this system is if you do get stuck in rocks and snap off, you snap your main line, which is weaker and leaves the leader in the sea.

“I don’t like that. I like to use a slightly weaker line where the sinker and hook is so that if I get hooked up and snap it off, I leave the least amount of line on the water and get the maximum amount of line back on my reel.

“This leaves the least amount of pollution and the way to leave no pollution is to stop fishing.

“So don’t fish with a leader. Let’s be good stewards with our resources and try to be honest to the ocean.

“I love oyster catchers and am happy to see one is rescued and well.

“They are fabulously efficient birds, with their sharp shovel-shaped beaks, they waltz up to a limpet, and pop it off in such a deft movement.

“They turn it over, and with a few shakes of its beak, eat what’s in there, and off they go.”

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