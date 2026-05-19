OFF TRACK | Increase in sea traffic putting whales off SA in sudden peril

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PUBLIC ALERT: Global shipping behemoths are driving in ever greater numbers into the migratory paths of incoming whales. People are asked to report dead or injured whales.

The number of migrating whales struck by ships now sailing across the eastern horizon in vastly increased numbers will never be known because the carcasses sink to the ocean floor without a trace.

The most recent increase, believed to have doubled or tripled, has been attributed to the impact of Israel and US President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

The International Monetary Fund’s Port Watch monitor found that between March 1 and April 24 this year, an average of 89 commercial vessels sailed around southern Africa, compared with 44 over the same period in 2023.

Principal natural scientist Kevin Cole requested that the ocean-loving public report any sightings of humpback whales to the East London Museum as concerns rise at the explosion of global shipping along the eastern seaboard, including the Eastern Cape coastline.

On Friday, in one moment, this reporter counted seven container ships and fuel tankers riding the Agulhas current a few kilometres off the coast at Haga Haga.

Keegan Wheeler, a new owner with her husband Michael of the Haga Haga Hotel, which is perched almost on the beach, said: “The number of ships passing by has almost tripled lately since the war broke out.

“We would see one a day, now you can see 10 to 12 ships at the same time.

Cole said: “We are about to witness the annual migration of humpbacks from their circumpolar summer feeding grounds where they have fed on krill to where they will breed and calve.”

Humpbacks do this in the warmer sub-tropical waters closer to the equator.

He said passing shipping off our coast had increased since March, when tensions in the Middle East rose, but had been increasing over the last decade.

“This is more related to issues of the Suez Canal and the resurgence of Houthi attacks.

“Unfortunately, mortalities out at sea from a hard ship strike may result in the sinking of carcasses, so it is difficult to quantify the deaths.

“This, along with other variables (decline in krill biomass, malnourishment, illness, and so on) may dent the 7-8% increase in numbers of the humpback species, which have recovered well since the ban.”

After military strikes by the US, Israeli and Iranian forces, Houthi rebel groups in Yemen immediately resumed aggressive drone and missile attacks on commercial ships passing through the narrow Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the southern entry point to the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

On May 11, science news aggregator Phys.Org’s Clément Varanges reported that war‑driven sea detours were reshaping shipping routes and putting whales off SA in sudden peril.

Conflicts in the Middle East had caused sea traffic to shift into their habitat, heightening the risks of collision.

The rerouting of shipping around SA away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal since late 2023 had substantially increased the chances of ship strikes, researchers had said.

Varanges reported that SA’s southwestern coast supported globally significant populations of whales as well as increasingly busy shipping corridors.

A paper presented by University of Pretoria whale unit lead researcher Dr Els Vermeulen to the International Whaling Commission (IWC) meeting this month stated that the increase in shipping had created extensive spatial overlap which had amplified the chances of collisions with whales.

Varanges reported that some global sea traffic was diverted from the Red Sea route after the November 2023 hijacking by Houthi rebels of British-owned vehicle carrier, the Galaxy Leader, near Yemen.

Subsequent attacks and the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which blocked transit through the Strait of Hormuz, had led shipping companies to reroute more of their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

Environmental scientists, activists and even social media posts had highlighted the dangers of maritime traffic for sea mammals, Vermeulen said.

“There have been videos of people on cargo vessels that were going through high densities of humpback whales.

“Obviously, their social media post was all about, ‘Wow, look how many nice whales we see,’” she said.

“My heart stopped — you know that they’re striking a couple of whales.”

In such cases, the creatures might be unaware of the dangers because they were preoccupied, for example, by feeding, she said.

“The fastest traffic, which poses the greatest strike risk, has increased by a factor of four,” Vermeulen said.

Chris Johnson, global lead of the WWF’s Whale and Dolphin Conservation initiative, said: “The animals haven’t had time to adapt to shipping.”

Blue whales off Los Angeles, for example, merely sank below the surface when they heard a ship, he told an international news agency.

“You assume that, if you hear a loud noise, you leave. But that’s not the case with some species,” he said.

In some cases, changes in whale behaviour — possibly attributable to climate change — were putting them in harm’s way.

Superpods of humpback whales had started feeding seasonally off SA’s increasingly busy west coast since 2011, blue economy consultant Ken Findlay, who contributed to the report, said.

“That is a change that I think plays into an increased risk of ship strikes,” he reported.

Collisions, which are largely underreported, are a major cause of mortality for whales, according to a 2024 paper in the journal Science.

However, there are few protection measures in place for the species trying to recover since the 1986 International Whaling ban.

The report presented to the International Whaling Commission says that modest shifts to push traffic lanes further offshore could reduce strike exposure by 20%-50% for certain whale species.

Such alternatives would only add about a negligible 20 nautical miles to journeys that sometimes exceeded 10,000 nautical miles.

The world’s largest shipping company, Swiss-based MSC, has already rerouted ships off Greece and Sri Lanka to protect whales.

While more research is necessary, one solution could be to alert ships to the presence of whale superpods via an app or radio message, according to Ocean Action Network head Estelle van der Merwe.

There is also research into the use of AI-enabled cameras on vessels.

“All available solutions and mitigation measures will be examined,” SA’s forestry, fisheries and environment ministry said in a statement.

“Once the scientific studies and assessments have been completed, the maritime authorities will be on the front line, alongside the [department], to chart the way forward.”

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