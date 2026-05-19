Pretoria condemns detention of South Africans by Israel

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Global Sumud Flotilla steering committee members Susan Abdallah, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri, Suemeyra Akdeniz Ordu, Maimon Herawati, Thiago Avila and Saif Abukeshek, with Eva Saldana of Greenpeace Spain, Maria Serra of GSF Catalunya and Oscar Camps of Open Arms. Picture: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Pretoria has expressed “grave concern” over reports that South African nationals aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza were allegedly abducted in international waters and could face detention in Israel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department of international relations and co-operation said the flotilla was a civilian-led humanitarian mission aimed at highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and delivering aid to Palestinians.

“It must be underscored that the flotilla, a civilian-led initiative, embarked on a peaceful and humanitarian mission,” the statement read.

The government said the reported seizure of the vessel raised “serious humanitarian, legal and diplomatic concerns” and warned that any forceful detention of unarmed civilians in international waters would constitute a breach of international law and human rights norms.

“The safety, security and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance,” the government said.

Pretoria said it would engage relevant stakeholders and organisations linked to the Global Sumud Flotilla in efforts to secure the “safe and immediate release” of those affected.

The government said families of the South Africans involved would be kept informed as developments unfold.

The latest incident comes months after Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and several other South African activists were detained by Israeli authorities while participating in a previous Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza.

TimesLIVE reported at the time that Mandela was among activists intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters during a humanitarian voyage aimed at delivering aid to Gaza. He and other South Africans were later detained and deported via Jordan after spending several days in Israeli custody.

At the time, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the interception of the flotilla, saying it violated international law and humanitarian principles.

South Africa has again called on the international community to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian missions and uphold international law amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

TimesLIVE