Attorney found to be unlawfully practising law decade after being struck off

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The disgraced lawyer Kenneth Phuthuma Ntila was struck off in 2013 and has never been readmitted as an attorney or advocate.

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The Mthatha High Court has barred a struck-off attorney from appearing in any South African court and referred him to the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority for investigation and possible prosecution.

This after finding that he unlawfully continued practising law more than a decade after being removed from the roll.

In a strongly worded order handed down on Friday, acting judge Mvuzo Notyesi ruled that Kenneth Phuthuma Ntila’s conduct was “irregular and unlawful” and declared the proceedings in which he appeared to be a nullity.

Ntila is also a convicted fraudster, who was sentenced in 2017 to 15 years’ imprisonment for his role in a Johannesburg property hijacking syndicate involving the fraudulent transfer and sale of buildings.

“The conduct is irregular and unlawful,” Notyesi said in the order.

“The entire proceedings are set aside as a nullity.”

The matter arose during proceedings on Thursday, where Ntila appeared using the name of Komani-based law firm Luxolo Fodi Inc.

The court heard that Ntila was struck off the roll of attorneys by the North Gauteng High Court on December 5 2013, but had allegedly continued presenting himself as a legal practitioner despite never being readmitted.

Sources in the court system told the Dispatch that while lawyers required a Fidelity Fund Certificate issued by the Legal Practice Council to practice as a legal professional, courts rarely asked attorneys to present this, unless alerted to problems.

Notyesi ruled that the drafting of court papers, issuing of summonses, consultations with clients and court appearances by Ntila after being struck off were unlawful and “not in accordance with justice and public interest”.

The court further ordered Ntila to personally pay costs on an attorney-and-client scale, including counsel’s fees at Scale C, the highest punitive costs scale.

The ruling also directed the Hawks in the Eastern Cape to consider whether Ntila’s conduct constituted criminal offences.

“The head of Hawks ... in the Eastern Cape province is hereby directed to consider whether the conduct of Mr Kenneth Phutuma Ntila of continuing to appear in courts ... including the alleged collecting of monies from various clients when presenting himself as an attorney after he was struck off the roll, do not constitute criminal offences which require investigations and possible criminal prosecutions,” Notyesi ruled.

The court also instructed the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions to consider whether Ntila’s conduct warranted prosecution.

In addition, the registrar of the court was ordered to circulate the ruling to judges’ secretaries, the Bar Council, the Attorneys’ Association and other legal stakeholders to prevent any further alleged misrepresentation.

The case centred on legal proceedings instituted against the Eastern Cape health department.

Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana welcomed the ruling, but clarified that Ntila had not represented the department.

Manana said Ntila had acted for applicant Nomathamsanqa Tolbadi, who instituted legal proceedings against the department, while allegedly using the name Luxolo Fodi Inc.

“The consortium did an outstanding job in protecting the department’s interests in this matter,” Manana said.

“During the case, we sent the legal team notices asking them to prove they had authority to act and to provide case documents.

“They did not respond, so we obtained a court order against them.”

One wonders how many people he has represented unlawfully and how much he has gained from this

Luxolo Fodi, now a magistrate in KuGompo City, said he was shocked to learn that his former firm’s name had allegedly been used in court.

“My practice has long been closed. I was not aware that someone was misrepresenting my name,” Fodi said.

“One wonders how many people he has represented unlawfully and how much he has gained from this.

“I totally distance myself and my practice from his activities.”

Fodi confirmed that while he and Ntila had previously studied and worked together, the law firm belonged solely to him and had no connection to Ntila.

Legal Practice Council national spokesperson Kabelo Letebele confirmed Ntila was struck off in 2013 and had never been readmitted as an attorney or advocate.

The LPC did not furnish details about why he was originally struck off.

“His court appearance and continuous practice in defiance of the court order in terms of which he was struck off is unlawful as it constitutes a criminal offence,” Letebele said.

He said Luxolo Fodi Inc had been closed after Fodi’s appointment to the bench as a magistrate.

Attempts to reach Ntila for comment were unsuccessful.

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