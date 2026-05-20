Buffalo City confirmed as host for big schools sporting event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Team Eastern Cape participated in the National Schools Sport Championships (Winter Games) in 2025. Buffalo City will host the 2026 Winter National School Sport Championship (WNSSC) in July.

Story audio is generated using AI

Buffalo City has been given the green light to host the Winter National School Sport Championship (WNSSC) in July after authorities scrambled to address concerns over substandard sporting facilities flagged during an earlier inspection.

The decision was confirmed on Monday following a second inspection by national and provincial federations, the national department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, the department of basic education and other stakeholders.

The tournament, which includes hockey, rugby, volleyball and soccer, is scheduled for July 11 to 15 and is expected to attract about 3,000 people including athletes, technical officials, team managers and parents from all nine provinces.

During an inspection in February, national inspectors raised concerns about the state of sporting facilities in the metro, particularly proposed venues for volleyball and soccer.

While rugby and hockey venues met requirements, organisers were forced to find suitable alternatives for soccer and volleyball or risk losing the championship.

Provincial sports department spokesperson Andile Nduna said schools were prioritised as venues ahead of municipal facilities on the second inspection.

Yes, some of the venues are rugby fields but it’s a matter of removing the poles and adding football dimensions

Eastern Cape Schools Football secretary Zolile Mpobole said soccer matches would be played at Beaconhurst Primary School, Baysville and the Buffalo City Stadium.

“We are happy with the venues. Yes, they are not 100% because they are school venues.

“Beaconhurst has well-conditioned pitches. Baysville afforded us with three options, but we will use one, and the others will be for warm-ups. Buffalo City Stadium as well is fine.

“Yes, some of the venues are rugby fields but it’s a matter of removing the poles and adding football dimensions,” he said.

Mpobole said hosting the games in Buffalo City could help attract more non-football schools to the sport while also benefiting Eastern Cape teams through home-ground advantage.

“When you travel away to other provinces, it becomes hard to acclimatise, as the travelling takes a toll on the players, but playing at home it means they will be rested and Buffalo City is the central venue for all our players,” Mpobole said.

Volleyball matches for boys and girls in the U14 and U17 divisions are proposed to be hosted at Clarendon High School because of its height and capacity requirements.

Nduna said federations had until Friday to submit final reports and recommendations on the suitability of identified venues.

Stirling High School is planned as a rugby venue, while its newly built turf is expected to host most of the hockey programme.

Abbotsford Christian Centre and Calvary Church were identified as backup venues for the opening and closing ceremonies in case of bad weather.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the event was being co-ordinated by the department of education.

“This is a programme of the department of education, and not ours, so questions must be directed to that department,” Fuzile said.

Business organisations, however, welcomed the confirmation, saying the tournament could inject millions of rand into the metro’s economy through spending on accommodation, transport, food, fuel, shopping and entertainment.

The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce youth chamber’s provincial chair, Samkelo Sangoni, said the games were an opportunity for the city.

“The influx of over 3,000 athletes, officials and visitors will stimulate sectors such as accommodation, transport, catering, retail, tourism, entertainment and informal trade, while also positioning the city as a destination capable of hosting major national events,” Sangoni said.

He said the benefits would extend beyond direct tourism sectors.

“This creates a chain reaction where one sector supports and grows another, allowing money to circulate within the local economy and communities,” he said.

Sangoni urged authorities to ensure youth-owned businesses and local SMMEs benefited from procurement opportunities linked to the tournament.

“We want to challenge authorities to treat this event as a true showcase of their commitment to supporting local youth-owned SMMEs by placing them at the centre stage of procurement and economic participation opportunities linked to events of this magnitude,” he said.

Events of this nature should leave behind more than memories of competition; they must also leave a lasting economic impact for local enterprises and communities

Black Business Forum president Luthando Bara said the games would boost the local economy and strengthen Buffalo City’s profile as a sports tourism destination.

“The green light given to Buffalo City after this week’s re-inspection shows what can be achieved when urgency and co-operation are applied.

“However, this must not end with the tournament,” Bara said.

He encouraged local SMMEs to prepare for opportunities linked to the championship.

“Events of this nature should leave behind more than memories of competition; they must also leave a lasting economic impact for local enterprises and communities,” Bara said.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business chief executive Lizelle Maurice said the organisation was “super excited” about the tournament, estimating that visitors could generate about R50m for local businesses over the five-day event.

“This is very good news and we will ensure that we give our full support to the city to make this happen.

“Our guesthouses and the tourism industry, which is currently going through a bit of a slump, will be revived,” Maurice said.

Bhisho legislature sport, recreation, arts and culture portfolio committee chair Thumeka Gaya said the decision was a major endorsement of the province’s ability to host national sporting events.

“This move is a significant vote of confidence by the national government in the Eastern Cape’s ability to successfully host major sporting events of national importance,” Gaya said.

Gaya said the tournament would help strengthen the metro’s reputation ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch