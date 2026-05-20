Evidence leader in Enyobeni inquest points finger at East Cape Liquor Board

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The youngsters who died at the packed Scenery Park tavern on June 26 2022 were aged between 13 and 21.

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A large portion of the blame for the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern should be placed on the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, the evidence leader in the inquest told the Mdantsane Regional Court on Tuesday.

Advocate Luvuyo Vena, delivering his closing arguments, said the liquor board, police, tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu and former bouncer Thembisa Diko all played a role in the events leading to the disaster.

The youngsters who died at the packed Scenery Park tavern on June 26 2022 were aged between 13 and 21. Several other patrons were injured.

Pathologists later determined “crush asphyxiation” to be the cause of the deaths, leading many bereaved parents to ask why so many people were allowed into the premises, particularly when they were obviously under age.

The inquest, which began in July 2024, is expected to determine whether anyone should face criminal prosecution for the deaths. At least 34 witnesses testified.

Vena said the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and the police failed to act despite repeated complaints from residents about activities at the tavern dating back to 2021.

“If the ECLB was a person, they would be dragged by the collar to the criminal courts to be prosecuted,” Vena said.

“They failed to act.”

He argued that the authorities’ alleged failures contributed directly to the deaths.

“It must be the criminal court that should decide whether their failure can be that of moral negligence or gross negligence because when one looks at the acts and omissions, they all contributed to the deaths of the children,” he said.

Siyakhangela Ndevu pointed fingers at the police.

“The police did not do their job of charging parents for neglecting their duty as parents,” he said.

“We wasted a lot of time listening to evidence that has nothing to do with the death of the children.”

He alleged there had been political interference in the matter and claimed some witnesses were not credible.

“Me and Mrs Ndevu can’t be held liable [for] children who went to Enyobeni and forced their way in,” he said.

“If it was up to me, the people who should be held accountable should start with the children, who should be charged for gross negligence.”

The pepper spray wasn’t listed among the causes of death and therefore the actions of Diko fall outside the cause of death

Vuyokazi Ndevu also denied liability, saying no witness had directly linked her actions to the deaths.

“I don’t see a reason why me and Mr Ndevu should be held liable for the deaths of children because no single witness clearly testified about negligence on our part that led to the deaths,” she said.

She questioned why she had been cited as a person of interest when her husband was allegedly in charge of the tavern on the night.

“How is it that we are both here when he was the one in charge and he should have been here to answer?”

Luntu Mdingi, attorney for Diko, argued that pepper spray used during the chaos was not listed among the causes of death.

“The pepper spray wasn’t listed among the causes of death and therefore the actions of Diko fall outside the cause of death.”

Mdingi said Diko should instead be treated as a witness should criminal charges follow.

The court is expected to deliver its findings on July 10.

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