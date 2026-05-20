Fewer US troops will be available to Nato during crises, sources say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is not clear how quickly the Pentagon plans to shift crisis-mode responsibilities onto European allies. Picture: Matthias Rietschel,Reuters

The Trump administration is planning to tell Nato allies this week that it will shrink the pool of military capabilities that the US would have available to assist the alliance’s European nations in a major crisis, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Under a framework known as the Nato Force Model, the alliance’s member countries identify a pool of available forces that could be activated during a conflict or any other major crisis, such as a military attack on a Nato member.

While the precise composition of those wartime forces is a closely guarded secret, the Pentagon has decided to significantly scale down its commitment, said the sources, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the plans.

US President Donald Trump has made clear he expects European countries to take over primary responsibility for the continent’s security from the US. The message to allies this week is a concrete sign of that policy being implemented.

Several details were unclear, such as how quickly the Pentagon plans to shift crisis-mode responsibilities onto European allies. The sources said, however, that the Pentagon plans to announce its intention to lessen its commitment at a Friday meeting of defence policy chiefs in Brussels.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has said publicly that the US will continue to use its nuclear weapons to protect Nato members, even as European allies take the lead on conventional forces.

The US will probably be represented by Alex Velez-Green, a key aide to Colby, the sources said. Adjusting the Nato Force Model has emerged as a key priority of Colby’s team heading into the next Nato leaders’ summit, which will take place in Turkey in July, one of the sources added.

A Nato spokesperson directed a request for comment to the US. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alliance under strain

The Nato alliance is under unprecedented strain, with some European countries concerned that Washington may withdraw outright. A major adjustment to the forces the US would make available during wartime will only intensify those concerns.

In the past few weeks, the Trump administration has announced plans to cut about 5,000 US troops from Europe, including a decision to cancel a deployment of an army brigade to Poland — a surprise decision that was criticised by US legislators.

One of the sources and another source familiar with the matter said aides on Capitol Hill were aware of and concerned about the Pentagon’s plans to narrow its commitments under the Nato Force Model.

A senior Nato diplomat said, however, they still believed there was an understanding that the US would come to Europe’s aid if it were in trouble.

Trump and many of his aides have criticised European allies for not spending enough on their militaries and relying on the US for conventional defencce, and they point out that the US still has tens of thousands of troops in Europe.

The president’s ambition to take control of Greenland, a Danish overseas territory, has further inflamed transatlantic tensions, as has an ongoing spat between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has sharply criticised Trump’s war with Iran.

European allies generally counter that they are rapidly beefing up their military capabilities, but that doing so cannot be done overnight.

Reuters