North West activist Thato Molosankwe gunned down at home

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North West anti-crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe was murdered in a shooting on Wednesday.

Anti-crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe died in a hail of bullets at his Mahikeng home early on Wednesday.

Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, acting national police commissioner, has issued an instruction for maximum resources to be deployed to hunt down the killers.

Molosankwe was attacked at his property in Lomanyaneng village. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said local officers described him as “a community-minded individual who played an important role in assisting police efforts aimed at fighting crime and corruption as well as strengthening relations between the SAPS and communities”.

The provincial Murder and Robbery Unit is investigating the murder.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist investigations to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or provide anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE