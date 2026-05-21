10 die as taxi and bus collide on misty road in Mpumalanga

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Ten occupants of a minibus taxi were killed in a collision with a passenger bus on Thursday morning.

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Ten people were killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus on the R39 between Standerton and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga early on Thursday morning.

“The deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi, including the driver,” said Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“Eight people died at the scene, one died while being transported to hospital, and another passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Standerton.”

The accident occurred at about 5.15am.

“The taxi was travelling from Morgenzon to Standerton, while the bus was travelling from Standerton to Morgenzon.

“Reports indicate the road was misty at the time of the crash, which may have reduced visibility,” Mmusi said.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation. Reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

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