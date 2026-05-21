Child rapist and murderer handed two life sentences

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Jorge Tivane has been sentenced to two life terms by the Lenasia regional court for raping and killing a minor in Kliptown.

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The Lenasia regional court has sentenced a 21-year-old Mozambican man who raped and murdered an 11-year-old girl in Kliptown in 2022 to two life terms.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Jorge Tivane was sentenced on Thursday for the gruesome incident which took place on December 19 2022.

“The evidence presented in court showed that the victim was last seen with Tivane walking towards a nearby bush before her body was discovered,” Mohlatlole said.

Investigations by the police revealed that community members identified Tivane as the last person seen with the child and he was subsequently arrested after the police linked him to the crime.

Evidence recovered from the clothing found on the victim’s body positively linked Tivane to the crime.

On July 3 2025, Tivane pleaded guilty to both charges

In his plea explanation, Tivane told the court that he lured the 11-year-old into nearby bushes with promise of sweets before raping and strangling her to death with a piece of clothing.

Prosecutor Tumi Maunye told the court that the crime has caused profound trauma to the victim’s family and highlighted Tivane’s lack of remorse. Maunye asked the court to impose the maximum prescribed sentences.

“The state welcomed the sentence and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of the society,” said Mohlatlole.

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