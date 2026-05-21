Hawks rearrest WSU admissions fraud suspect after court no-show

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The Hawks have rearrested a 29-year-old suspect for fraud and corruption after allegations linked to the unlawful admission of a student at Walter Sisulu University.

The Mthatha Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit rearrested Luthuli Sihle, 29, on Thursday.

Sihle appeared in court the same day after a warrant of arrest was authorised when he failed to appear for scheduled proceedings on May 4.

“The case stems from allegations dating back to March 13 2023, during the peak registration period at WSU’s health and science faculty,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“It is alleged that the accused, who was entrusted with responsibilities relating to student registration and administrative assistance at the time, exploited his position for personal financial gain.”

Sihle allegedly approached desperate parents seeking academic placement for their child. He allegedly falsely claimed he had the influence to secure admission.

It is further alleged he demanded and received R25,000 to capture the prospective student on the university’s registration system.

“The victim allegedly transferred the money into a Capitec bank account belonging to the accused on March 13 2023,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Despite the payment, the student was never admitted. The parents raised concerns with WSU management.”

The matter was reported to police and later handed to the Mthatha Hawks.

“Investigators followed up on relevant evidence and conducted an extensive inquiry into the alleged unlawful transaction,” Mhlakuvana said.

Sihle was first arrested on September 19 2024, released on R2,000 bail, and appeared in court several times as the case progressed.

“However, his failure to appear on May 4 2026 constituted a direct disregard for judicial authority and resulted in the court authorising a warrant for his arrest,” Mhlakuvana said.

Sihle, who remains out on bail, appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court.

The case was postponed to May 28.

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