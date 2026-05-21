Ndabeni commits to more support for small businesses to drive growth

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The small business sector is SA’s largest employer and will provide the growth and jobs the country urgently needs, small business development minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni said as she released her R3bn budget vote on Wednesday.

Cutting red tape and improving ease of doing business remained a priority, she said, highlighting the raising of the VAT threshold from R1m to R2.3m.

She aims to breathe life into freedom to trade and to practice one’s livelihood, guaranteed by the constitution.

“It is about expanding opportunity, restoring dignity and building an economy in which every South African can add value,” Ndabeni said.

“The National Development Plan is clear that growth and jobs will come from small enterprises — around 90% of new jobs and 60% of new economic value.

“Small enterprises are the largest employer in this economy. They are the entry point into economic participation for the majority of South Africans.

“They are where first-generation entrepreneurs build generational wealth. They are where transformation happens.”

Ndabeni committed the new budget to supporting one-million small businesses, or MSMEs, up from 288,123 in 2025.

She said resilience was key as the ripples of global tensions, supply chain disruptions and price increases hurt small businesses and farmers most, especially in townships and rural areas.

But with change came opportunity.

“At the same time, disruptions bring opportunities for entrepreneurs who provide innovative solutions to the challenges.”

Ndabeni will introduce a digital platform for business licensing and pushing for more law reforms removing red tape for small businesses.

Building the township and rural economy was a priority, and the new budget triples the funding limit at the Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) from R1m to R3m.

This year, we are going bigger and tailoring our financial products for niche sectors and constituencies

Entrepreneurs faced many constraints — access to finance, security concerns, poor business infrastructure, competition from illegal small businesses and large retailers encroaching on local markets.

She said help was at hand from the state’s Township and Rural Economic Development and Revitalisation Policy.

Programmes offering assistance include:

Asset Assist Programme for entrepreneurs. “Last year, we supported 938 MSMEs to the value of R190m. This year, we have allocated R215m to provide a minimum of 860 MSMEs.”

The Informal and Micro Enterprise Development Programme has a budget of R53.5m to support 3,000 micro enterprises;

Spaza Shop Support fund;

The MSME and Co-operatives Funding Policy; and

The Infrastructure Support Programme builds MSME hubs and supports co-ops and industrial parks with machinery, energy solutions and infrastructure.

This year, the Business Infrastructure Support Programme (BISP) has R314.3m to support about 10 hubs and 50 MSMEs and co-ops.

“One project was funding sustainable doctor and nurse-led MSMEs in townships and rural areas,” Ndabeni said.

“We funded the pipeline of black-owned contractors for SA’s infrastructure programme, small MSME service providers and connectivity enablers in their own communities, extending digital access to rural and township areas that commercial providers have not reached.

“Last year, we placed 250 products on shelves and facilitated domestic contracts or purchase orders for 293 MSMEs.

“We supported 2,809 businesses with local market readiness and 890 with export readiness.”

Last year, black-owned enterprises received R2.3bn, rural enterprises R1.2bn, women-led businesses R1.2bn, youth-owned enterprises R501m and township economies R383m.

“This year, we are going bigger and tailoring our financial products for niche sectors and constituencies,” she said.

The recently launched Imbali for Her programme would provide R300m to support women-owned enterprises.

The revitalised Youth Entrepreneurship Fund, valued at R300m, is to be launched during Youth Month to support young entrepreneurs.

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