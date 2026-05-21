Principal shot at close range in office

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An unknown gunman walked into the principal’s office and opened fire at point-blank range.

A high school principal was shot and seriously wounded in front of teachers and pupils in Ngcobo just hours before his school was due to host a crime awareness and moral regeneration event aimed at tackling violence, bullying and substance abuse in the community on Tuesday.

An unknown gunman walked into the principal’s office at Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School and opened fire at point-blank range, leaving principal Mncedisi Ntentema fighting for his life.

The attack occurred at about 11am as Ntentema, 58, was finalising preparations for the awareness campaign scheduled for later that day.

He was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment and is now in a stable condition.

School governing body chairperson Noluwando Kutu said the suspect entered the school and calmly walked out after the shooting without attempting to hide his identity.

“The gate was open because there was supposed to be a campaign with the police. Parents were supposed to be coming,” Kutu said.

Kutu said a parent who saw the man leaving the school, not realising he was the shooter, asked what the commotion was about and he replied that he did not know and suggested the children were playing.

She said teachers, pupils and parents were traumatised.

Katu said the principal struggled with the gunman while a student teacher fled and called for help.

“There was chaos, with teachers and learners crying and rushing to help the principal,” Kutu said.

Kutu said the shooting had heightened fears about violent crime in the area.

“Last week the village buried a local man who was shot and killed,” she said.

Kutu said the school community did not understand why “a hard-working principal, leading one of the best-performing schools” had been targeted.

“Our prayers are for the speedy recovery of our principal Mr Ntentema,” she said.

Residents described the villagers as being in disbelief.

“This is a place where we send our children to feel safe,” one resident said.

Senior traditional leader Nkosi Zwelodumo Mtirara said the shooting happened shortly before the school was due to host a crime awareness and moral regeneration programme focused on bullying, substance abuse, faction fights and other social problems affecting pupils.

“Organisers had hoped the programme would strengthen dialogue between learners, teachers and parents, and create unity among boys in the surrounding areas and move them away from acts of criminality,” Mtirara said.

“It was just about an hour before the event when the principal was attacked in broad daylight at an active school with teachers and hundreds of learners.

“This has left the whole school community in shock, fearing for their lives and praying for the speedy recovery of the principal.”

We cannot have a person go to a school, shoot a teacher and leave the community without an alarm being raised and a manhunt launched

Mtirara called for greater vigilance in communities.

“As members of the community, we must always be alert and vigilant and ensure that such perpetrators are arrested.

“We cannot have a person go to a school, shoot a teacher and leave the community without an alarm being raised and a manhunt launched,” he said.

“But people must not put their lives at risk.

“Criminals must not come into our schools, commit crimes and leave without any effort being made to apprehend them.”

Teachers and parents are have demanded stronger security measures at schools across the district.

The provincial education department condemned the attack and wished the principal a speedy recovery.

Shocked department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said schools should be places of trust and safety.

“When you send your child to school, you trust they won’t return traumatised, and when teachers go to school they hope to come back alive and unharmed.

“We call on communities to reject violence against educators and support efforts to make schools safe havens,” Mtima added.

He said social workers had been deployed to provide psychosocial support to pupils and staff.

Teaching has been suspended for two days to allow counselling sessions for teachers and pupils.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the gunman had first entered the principal’s office and asked whether Ntentema was the principal.

“The suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body,” Gantana said.

“The suspect fled the scene immediately afterward.

“A single empty cartridge was recovered at the scene.”

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

The motive is unknown.

The Ngcobo shooting is the latest in a series of violent attacks involving Eastern Cape schools.

In January, three teachers were killed and another seriously wounded when a gunman opened fire at Ntabankulu Primary School.

Former deputy principal Ntuthuzelo Gcaba, 51, entered the staffroom and opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

Gcaba had been suspended following allegations of sexual assualting a pupil. One of the teachers he shot has testified against him in criminal proceedings.

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