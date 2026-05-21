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Suspect arrested in Ceta mobile phone procurement fraud scheme

In alleged scam, an official is suspected of falsifying documents to authorise orders, which were subsequently sold for personal benefit

Ernest Mabuza

Ernest Mabuza

Journalist

An official assigned to the procurement of mobile devices at the Construction Education and Training Authority has been arrested. (www.canva.com)

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Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an investigation into alleged procurement fraud involving cellular phone acquisitions at the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta).

The matter came to light through strengthened internal controls and oversight introduced under Ceta’s current administration, the authority said on Thursday.

“A preliminary investigation uncovered an alleged scheme in which an official assigned to the procurement of mobile devices is suspected of falsifying documents to authorise orders, which were subsequently sold for personal benefit,” Ceta spokesperson Jabulani Jiyane said.

Upon detection, Ceta reported the matter to police, which led to the arrest.

Jiyane said parallel internal disciplinary processes were under way in line with Ceta’s policies.

“The detection of this matter and our co-operation with law enforcement reflect the work under way to restore governance, accountability and ethical conduct at Ceta,” the training authority’s administrator Oupa Nkoane said.

He said Ceta was committed to recovering losses where possible.

Ceta will not comment on the identity of the individual while disciplinary processes are under way.

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