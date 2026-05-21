Three life terms for Eastern Cape serial rapist who abducted 11-year-old girl

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Sibulele Fempulana committed the offences between 2019 and 2022 while working on construction sites. Stock photo.

An Eastern Cape serial rapist who abducted an 11-year-old girl and targeted two others, including a teenager, has been sentenced to three life terms in prison.

The Mthatha regional court sentenced Sibulele Fempulana, 31, on Wednesday.

Magistrate Litha Madikizela ordered that one of the life sentences run consecutively to the other two, meaning Fempulana must serve two full life terms before he can be considered for parole.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Fempulana was convicted on three counts of rape involving victims aged 24, 17 and 11. The consecutive sentence relates to the rape of the 11-year-old girl, he said.

The court heard Fempulana committed the offences in Ngqeleni, Libode and Mqanduli between 2019 and 2022 while working on construction sites in the Eastern Cape.

Tyali said in the first incident on November 23 2019, he followed a 24-year-old woman from a tavern in Ngqeleni, dragged her into bushes and raped her many times.

“He was arrested on the same day, but the case was later withdrawn by the Ngqeleni magistrates’ court despite prosecution objections,” Tyali said.

In August 2022, Fempulana abducted an 11-year-old girl in Libode who had been sent to the shop by her mother.

He dragged her into a forest and raped her before fleeing the town. DNA evidence from the 2019 case later linked him to the crime.

“While police were searching for him, he raped a 17-year-old girl in Mqanduli, less than 100km from the other scenes,” Tyali said.

“The NPA re-enrolled the Ngqeleni case and consolidated all three charges.”

During trial, Fempulana claimed the victims had consented but contradicted himself under cross-examination.

He later exercised his right to remain silent.

Acting regional court prosecutor Afikile Sovendle led the evidence of all three victims, supported by court preparation officer Nontlahla Siphika.

The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Tyali said the sentence sends a clear message that perpetrators of gender-based violence will face the full force of the law.

“The victims showed immense courage in coming forward and testifying,” he said.

“This outcome is a result of their bravery and the thorough work of our prosecution and investigative teams.”

He said the NPA remained committed to prosecuting gender-based violence cases vigorously and ensuring survivors are protected throughout the criminal justice process.

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