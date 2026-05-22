Bangladesh’s rare ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo becomes Eid sensation

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A rare albino buffalo with flowing blond hair has become an unlikely celebrity in Bangladesh ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, drawing crowds of curious visitors who say the animal bears a striking resemblance to US President Donald Trump.

The nearly 700kg buffalo, raised at a farm in Narayanganj district near the capital Dhaka, has been nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of the tuft of pale hair falling across its forehead — a feature many say mirrors the American leader’s trademark hairstyle.

Dozens of people flocked to the farm daily, with many traveling from distant districts to pose for selfies and videos with the unusually coloured animal, which quickly went viral on social media.

“My younger brother named the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump,” farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said.

“Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added.

UNUSUAL ANIMALS GO VIRAL DURING EID FESTIVAL

Mridha said the buffalo required special care, including being bathed four times a day and fed four meals daily to keep it healthy and in good condition before Eid.

“It needed extra attention and care every day. The buffalo has already been delivered to a customer for sacrifice during Eid,” he said.

Albino buffaloes are considered rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned. The animal’s cream-coloured body, pinkish nose and long blond hair made it stand out among thousands of cattle prepared for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, when families traditionally sacrifice livestock.

In recent years, the Muslim-majority country has seen unusually large or distinctive sacrificial animals become viral Eid attractions, often given celebrity-inspired names to draw buyers and visitors.

The buffalo’s resemblance to Trump, combined with its size and gentle temperament, has made it one of this year’s biggest crowd-pullers.

Reuters