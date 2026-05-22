Decades of commitment pay off for obstetrician

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After decades of persistence and hard work, Nomakholwa Mlombile-Rulumeni has finally achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the age of 55.

Mlombile-Rulumeni graduated with a Master of Medicine degree at Walter Sisulu University this month, marking the latest milestone in a journey that began in the rural village of Kroza in Qumbu.

The younger sister of former Port St Johns mayor and current OR Tambo municipality chief whip Nomvuzo Mlombile, Mlombile-Rulumeni said she had wanted to become a doctor from a young age and was fascinated by the medical profession whenever she visited clinics and hospitals.

“At school, I always wanted to be a doctor and my father supported me throughout,” she said.

“Whenever we visited a doctor, I would observe the walls filled with charts and the stethoscope around the doctor’s neck. At home, everyone knew that medicine was my dream.”

In 1989, she enrolled at the then-University of Transkei to pursue pre-medical studies in the hope of entering medical school.

However, after failing to secure admission into medicine, she instead completed a Bachelor of Science degree and later a higher diploma in education.

Rather than abandoning her dream, she turned to teaching and, in 1995, began teaching biology and physical science at Colosa Senior Secondary School in Idutywa.

She became known not only as a dedicated teacher, but also as a cricket and majorettes coach, and a biology examiner for a decade.

Despite building a successful teaching career, Mlombile-Rulumeni said her ambition to become a doctor never faded.

Teaching biology and physical science made me familiar with terms used in medicine, which later helped me during my studies

While teaching, she opened a small clinic at the school where she kept sanitary pads and pain medication to assist pupils struggling with menstrual pain and related health issues.

“When I opened the mini clinic at the school, I realised it’s either medicine demands me or I demand medicine, because what I was doing was not far from what doctors do,” she said.

“That encouraged me to work even harder towards my dream.”

She said teaching science subjects also helped prepare her for medical studies later in life.

“Teaching biology and physical science made me familiar with terms used in medicine, which later helped me during my studies,” she said.

Although she married and raised four children, Mlombile-Rulumeni continued applying to medical school year after year.

After nearly a decade of trying, she was finally accepted into the MBChB programme in January 2006.

With the support of her husband, she resigned from teaching and returned to university as a first-year medical student.

“Juggling the responsibilities of being a mother, a wife and a student was challenging, but the support I received from my husband made it easier,” she said.

She qualified as a doctor in 2011 and completed her internship at Frere Hospital before moving to Butterworth Hospital in 2013 for community service.

Her experience working in maternity wards reignited her passion for women’s health and motivated her to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“When I was working at Frere Hospital and delivering babies, I knew I was one step closer to reaching my dream,” she said.

In 2016, while based at Butterworth Hospital, she enrolled for a postgraduate diploma in obstetrics through Dora Nginza Hospital and successfully completed the qualification.

The following year she returned to Frere Hospital as a registrar, training under specialists from Frere, Dora Nginza and Groote Schuur hospitals.

Known to many colleagues as “Jacqui” or “Antana” at Frere Maternity, Mlombile-Rulumeni continued working towards her goal until she qualified as an obstetrician and gynaecologist in 2024.

Earlier this month, she added another qualification to her name when she graduated with a Master of Medicine degree.

“Walking across the stage to collect my master’s degree was the biggest milestone for me because it is something I wanted from such a young age, even after waiting many years to be accepted into medicine,” she said.

“I had tears of joy because when I reflected on how challenging the research was, I realised that despite everything, I still pulled through.”

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