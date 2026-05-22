Disbarred attorney in R2m trust fund theft case granted bail

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A disgraced Mpumalanga attorney who allegedly plundered more than R2m from grieving families and vulnerable clients is out on R5,000 bail after turning herself in to the Hawks.

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A 43-year-old former attorney, Clea Hattingh, appeared in the White River magistrate’s court on Friday, after being nabbed for allegedly stealing more than R2m from grieving and vulnerable clients.

​Hattingh turned herself in to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Mbombela on Thursday, after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

​Hattingh was granted bail of R5,000.

The alleged thefts took place between 2018 and 2021, according to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi.

“Hattingh systematically targeted three separate clients’ trust and estate funds, allegedly stealing a total of more than R2.2m,” Nkosi said.

“The bulk of the stolen money, R1.6m, was taken from a case involving a client’s deceased son, while R452,000 was pocketed from an estate meant for a client’s deceased wife.”

Nkosi said Hattingh allegedly misappropriated R117,000 from a trust account during a divorce case, leaving a trail of financial betrayal across all three matters.

​Hattingh has since been disbarred and now works as an administration officer at her father’s funeral home.

“​Her bail was granted under strict conditions, including handing over all her travel documents to the police, [she is] banned from contacting any state witnesses, and [must] report to her nearest police station once a week."

Hattingh is scheduled to appear in court again on July 27.

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