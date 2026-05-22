Ex-cop among two accused with Man B in teen shooting case

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Mlindelwa 'Man B' Tyekana appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Friday.

Prominent businessman and entertainer Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Friday for his first bail appearance in a teen shooting case.

Tyekana faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy and kidnapping another minor.

The case was postponed to Monday.

Tyekana appeared alongside co-accused Siyasanga Masholoso and Daluxolo Willie.

The three were arrested by the serious violent crimes Unit on May 15 and held at Cambridge police station after one of the victims identified them.

The victim alleged the men chased him and three friends before kidnapping, beating and threatening him with death.

According to investigating officer Sgt Bulelani Mgubo, the boys were picking guavas in bushes behind Prestons Liquor outlet in Amalinda, near Crewe Primary School, and went to relieve themselves near a stream.

Tyekana, standing near a wall on his property, allegedly called them over and asked what they were doing and how many of them were there.

Mgubo said the victim told police they ran because one of the co-accused had a dog on a leash.

When the boys split up, two were chased by a Ford Ranger.

The accused allegedly stopped them, shot one boy twice in the stomach and forced the other into the vehicle.

The kidnapped victim was allegedly taken back to the bushes, where he was allegedly assaulted with sticks on his heels and ankles.

Mgubo told the court the victim said one of the accused threatened that, had they not been seen putting the boy in the vehicle on Woolwash Road, Amalinda, they would have killed him and dumped his body on Buffalo Pass Road near Scenery Park.

The victim was then allegedly driven to eGoli location to point out where each of the four boys lived.

The court heard the alleged driver during the chase and kidnapping was a former police officer released from service pending an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation.

A source told the Dispatch the ex-officer was previously arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend — a case in which he is still pleading his innocence.

Proceedings were delayed after the 11am start when members of the public crowded B Court to watch.

The presiding magistrate reprimanded the prosecutor for time wasting at 3pm.

With the court closing at 4pm, the bail hearing was postponed to Monday.

The three accused remain in custody.

Speaking outside court, Thembisa Malgas, aunt of the hospitalised victim, said she was encouraged by public support and a petition with over 80 signatures calling for bail to be denied.

Malgas spoke on behalf of the boy’s mother, who was too distraught to comment.

“We wanted him not to be granted bail, but it has been postponed,” she said.

“We feel very hurt by the decision to shoot our child.

“We also live in fear because we heard they know where we live.”

Siya Ngcangisa, public relations officer for Man B Entertainment, said they were reserving comment until legal proceedings conclude.

“At the moment we do not want to commit to speaking publicly, because we feel that there are certain things that we want to be clear on,” he said.

“We will soon be able to comment, but we want to allow the law to take its course.”

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