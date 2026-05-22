Mother convicted of murder after poisoning toddler and baby

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A Zimbabwean mother was found guilty of murder after poisoning her two-year-old daughter and seven-month old son in 2023.

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The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has found a 43-year-old Zimbabwean mother guilty of murder after she poisoned her two young children.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Lister Nkomo was found guilty of two counts of murder after the deaths of her two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son at Empire Park in Parktown on June 3 2023.

“The evidence presented in court showed Nkomo contacted her sister on the day of the incident and informed her that she was in trouble and intended on taking her own life along with her children’s. Alarmed by the call, the sister immediately alerted their father, who rushed to the park,” Mohlatlole said.

Nkomo was found unconscious after ingesting poison. She was taken to hospital for medical treatment and later placed under police guard and suicide watch before being placed under arrest. The toddler and baby were certified dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“Post-mortem examinations confirmed that both children died from the poison.”

During the trial, a state forensic analyst testified that the poison used was capable of causing death in humans.

During the trial, Nkomo chose not to testify. Acting regional court prosecutor Terry Hlongwane led the case and successfully secured a conviction.

In delivering the judgment, the court ruled that, in the absence of any explanation from the accused, the only inference was that Nkomo administered the poison to her children.

The matter has been postponed to May 28 for the submission of a pre-sentence report.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring justice and accountability for crimes committed against children and other vulnerable members of the society”, said Mohlatlole.

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